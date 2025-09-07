Who does Bryan Cranston play in The Studio? Explained

The Studio © Apple TV+

The Studio is a funny, satirical show on Apple TV+ that looks at the crazy world of Hollywood and the drama that happens behind the scenes at a big film studio. The show goes into the power struggles, business moves, and bad behavior that are common in the entertainment industry. The show is funny and smart because it shows how hard it is for the characters to balance their creative sides with their business sides.

Bryan Cranston plays Griffin Mills in The Studio. The character's personality and actions are based on the larger-than-life Hollywood moguls of the past. Mills is strange, self-important, and often morally questionable. Cranston said that Mills was inspired by the autobiography of former Paramount Pictures head Robert Evans, even though his character isn't based on any real person.

Based on Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav, Bryan Cranston's character stated during an interview on August 17, 2025, with Gold Derby,

“I did a deep dive on him and I thought, ‘Well he’s so boring. That’s not going to happen.’ There is nothing funny about David. I’m sure he’s a very good CEO.”

He further mentioned,

"That’s the fun. We get to let the dark sides of our character come out and play. I was like, ‘I am in. Whatever you want me to do."

Bryan Cranston: The actor behind Griffin Mills on The Studio

Bryan Cranston is a celebrated American actor known for his dynamic range across both comedic and dramatic roles. As Hal in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle (2000–2006), he got nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. However, his iconic portrayal of Walter White in Breaking Bad (2008–2013) made him a name of his generation. His performance as the high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine kingpin got him four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Cranston’s talents extend beyond television. He has appeared in several successful films, including Trumbo (2015), for which he received Academy Award and BAFTA nominations. He also earned Tony Awards for his roles in All the Way and Network. Cranston continued with roles in major films like Drive (2011), Argo (2012), and Godzilla (2014), among others.

Griffin Mills: The Character in The Studio

Griffin Mills is the CEO of Continental Pictures in The Studio. He is a big part of how the show's satirical look at Hollywood is set. Mills is the usual strange and morally ambiguous head of the studio. He is the old-fashioned and power-hungry Hollywood executive. His main goal is to make money, and he doesn't care about creativity or the health and happiness of his employees. Mills' actions and choices often cause chaos because he is so focused on success that he goes beyond what is reasonable and appropriate.

Mills is both a teacher and a foe for Seth Rogen's character Matt Remick in the show. Remick is now the head of the studio, but he has to find a way to balance his desire to make good movies with the demands of business finances and Mills's constant control.

Griffin's part in the show is both funny and a criticism of the bad parts of the business. He puts his own ego and money first, and he often acts in ways that are out of date or politically incorrect.

The character's name, Griffin Mills, might even be an ode to the role that Tim Robbins played in The Player (1992), which gives movie fans even more to think about. The person in that movie had no morals and killed someone to become CEO of the studio. To play with this idea, The Studio makes it seem like Griffin Mills may have also risen through the corporate ladder in a shady way.

The Studio is available to stream on Apple TV+.

