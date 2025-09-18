Which films is Robert Redford most famous for? From the Indecent Proposal to the Horse Whisperer, complete list of his films

Robert Redford’s Greatest Roles and Directing Triumphs: A Legacy Beyond Sundance

The man, the legend, the myth, Robert Redford. The golden boy of Hollywood passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. He was an Oscar-winning director, a liberal activist, and the godfather of independent film under the name of one of his most beloved characters.

Over the course of his five-decade career, Robert Redford produced an assortment of work that helped to define American film.

Although he is best known for playing the endearing bandit Sundance Kid in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), his legacy goes much beyond that.

After his breakthrough in 1960, he gave some amazing back-to-back hits, including The Candidate, The Way We Were and All the President’s Men. In the 1980’s he started his directorial journey with Ordinary People, bagging an Academy Award. He was a heartthrob in his time, with perfect blond looks to his charming smile. He used his fame to produce independent films and experimented with risky subjects, and supported political causes through his love for cinema.



Robert Redford - The actor

Redford's on-screen persona as an actor was unparalleled. He reappeared with Paul Newman in the Best Picture-winning con-artist prank The Sting (1973). Three years later, he portrayed Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward in All the President's Men (1976), one of the most significant political thrillers in film history that dramatised the Watergate investigation. In addition, he captivated fans with his portrayal of baseball star Roy Hobbs in The Natural (1984) and The Great Gatsby (1974). He directed and starred in The Horse Whisperer (1998), a moving tale of recovery that demonstrated his talent for visual storytelling. He costarred with Brad Pitt in the 2001 film Spy Game as an experienced CIA agent.

His love role alongside Meryl Streep in the 1985 film Out of Africa is still a favourite among fans. All Is Lost (2013), a survival tale that was almost entirely wordless and solely dependent on Redford's command of the screen, was a work that stretched artistic boundaries even in the latter stages of his career. He portrayed a wealthy man who seduces a young couple with a ridiculous moral quandary in Indecent Proposal (1993), which is arguably one of his most well-known roles.

Robert Redford - His directional journey

Redford's first film, Ordinary People (1980), won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, shocking Hollywood. A River Runs Through It (1992), a visually stunning family drama, and Quiz Show (1994), which addressed media ethics and deceit in 1950s America, were two more examples of his exploration of complicated narratives. Redford, who was both director and star of The Horse Whisperer (1998), embodied his characteristic bond with nature and human tenacity.

He established the Sundance Film Festival in the 1980s, which grew to be the most significant venue for independent filmmaking. In addition to launching the careers of other directors, the festival solidified Redford's position as an advocate for creative voices that deviate from the mainstream of Hollywood.

The impact of Robert Redford extends beyond the movies he produced to include the chances he gave others. Like his performances, his impact is eternal, timeless, and unquestionably golden.