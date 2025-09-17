Where have you seen Robert Redford outside of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid? The late actor's most famous acting and directing ventures, explained

Known for his ‘’boyish good looks,’’ Robert Redford has passed away at the age of 89. He was not just known for his exceptional performance in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid; the actor has maintained his stardom in other acting roles and even had a successful directorial journey.

Cindi Berger, chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, confirmed the news on Tuesday (September 16) by sharing a statement publicly, stating,

"Robert Redford passed away on September 16 at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah - the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

The Academy Award-winning director was even involved in environmental and liberal political issues throughout his life. Hollywood’s former golden boy was also committed to raising funds for his Sundance Institute.

In 1981, he helped start the Sundance Resort and Film Institute, which later led to the Sundance Film Festival, where he used to promote independent movies and provide directing and acting guidance to new and upcoming talented filmmakers.

Exploring late actor Robert Redford’s acting and directing journey

Redford started his acting career on Broadway with small parts in plays like Tall Story (1959) and Sunday in New York (1961) before making his debut in The War (1962).

He costarred with Jane Fonda in Barefoot in the Park (1963) as a newlywed husband.

To pursue acting professionally after working and proving his talent on stage, he made several appearances on television programs such as The Twilight Zone and Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

Inside Daisy Clover (1965), This Property Is Condemned (1966), and War Hunt (1962) were some of his mind-blowing works. He made a smooth transition from television to the movie industry thanks to these roles.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), starring Paul Newman (Butch Cassidy) and Robert Redford (Sundance Kid), is a classic western that revolves around two endearing criminals. They were the ones who led the notorious Hole-in-the-Wall Gang.

This cult movie was a huge box office hit, and even marked his breakthrough role as two outlaws fleeing the law following multiple train robberies.

The actor started giving it his all as soon as he entered the movie business. Robert Redford played "an idealistic lawyer who unexpectedly wins a Senate election after his campaign manager waters down his message" in the 1972 political satire film The Candidate.

In Jeremiah Johnson, another project he worked on that year, Robert plays a veteran who has become disillusioned with the war and has turned into a mountain man by eschewing civilization. The story takes place during the American-Mexican War.

The iconic pair (Newman and Robert) from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were reunited in The Sting (1973). The classic heist movie was a huge hit at the box office and even got Robert Redford a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor. The movie went on to win seven awards out of ten nominations.

All the President's Men (1976) is one of the best journalism movies and features another great performance by Robert Redford. The movie follows the story of two amazing journalists, Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) and Bob Woodward (Robert Redford).

The two worked together to show the world the Watergate Scandal, which led to Richard Nixon's resignation as President.

His filmography also features The Way We Were (1973), The Great Waldo Pepper (1975), Three Days of the Condor (1975), The Natural (1984), Out of Africa (1985), and The Old Man & the Gun (2018).

The first film he ever directed was Ordinary People. It earned him an Oscar for Best Director. Quiz Show (1994) and A River Runs Through It (1992) were some other movies that he later directed.