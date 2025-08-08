Which character does Kate Linder portray on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

The Young and the Restless © CBS

The Young and the Restless has been a beloved CBS soap opera among fans. One of the most memorable and enduring characters in the series is Esther Valentine, portrayed by Kate Linder.

Esther Valentine’s role is that of a confidante to the wealthy businesswoman, Katherine Chancellor. Her journey started from being a maid. In the beginning, her minor role only lasted one day. However, with her performance, she became a beloved member of the family, making her one of the show's longest-running characters.

On April 8, 1982, Kate played Esther Valentine for the first time. At first, her character only had one line to say. Later, Esther became famous and was given a contract. Kate's portrayal of Esther changed her from an unnamed maid to a close friend.

More details about the character Kate Linder plays on Y&R

Valentine’s character development began when she was named by Jeanne Cooper, who portrayed Katherine. Esther's name was coined by Cooper, and the writers adopted it. The process of choosing the character’s surname was funny. They went through a national contest, where “Valentine” was selected.

She is the grandmother of Delia Abbott and the mother of Chloe Mitchell. It was not easy for her to be with Chloe. Chloe often felt bad about the fact that her mother was a maid when she was a child. Esther and Chloe became closer to each other over time, though. She cheated on her boyfriend with a plumber named Tiny and got pregnant, resulting in the birth of Chloe.

She became connected in a roundabout way to the death of Katherine Sterling's husband, Rex Sterling. Norman Peterson was a con artist whom Esther had met. Rex died in a terrible accident while trying to keep Katherine safe from Norman. Even so, Katherine forgave Esther, and this was later thought to be part of her will.

After Katherine died, Esther got some of Katherine's money, which was enough to keep her going for life. She also got the Chancellor's Estate as her own. At this time, Esther got engaged to Roger Wilkes, but their marriage was later annulled because Roger had been seeing someone else while they were together. Esther kept working for Katherine until Katherine died in 2013. Esther helped Chloe get married to Kevin Fisher in her later years. However, her grief knew no bounds after her granddaughter Delia died. So, if it's calculated as per incidents, Esther has faced so many hurdles.

Kate Linder, her role on The Young and the Restless, and more about her career

Kate Linder is an American actress best known for her role as Esther Valentine on The Young and the Restless. Linder received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008 in recognition of her contributions to television.

After getting a BA in theater arts from San Francisco State University, Linder started her acting career. She worked as a flight attendant for Transamerica Airlines and also got parts on TV shows like Archie Bunker's Place and Bay City Blues. Linder has also been in movies like Hysteria and Mother's Day, in addition to her work on soap operas. She is also dedicated to helping others and speaks on behalf of the ALS Association and other charities.

The Young and the Restless episodes are available to stream on CBS.