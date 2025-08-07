Where was Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson starrer 'The Pickup' filmed? Locations explored

A scene from The Pickup (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

The Pickup is a heist action comedy starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer that premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 6, 2025. Tim Story directed the film for Amazon MGM Studios based on a story written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Story and Murphy are also credited as producers in the project, along with John Davis, John Fox, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

The story of The Pickup revolves around Travis Stolly (Pete Davidson), a brazen rookie who aspires to be a police officer. However, he finds himself as the new partner of Russell Pierce (Eddie Murphy), driving the armored police truck. Russell has long served in the role and is looking forward to his retirement, as well as spending his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Natalie (Eva Longoria).

All their plans go for a toss when the vehicle that they are drive gets ambushed while carrying out a regular cash pickup. The group of criminals is led by Zoe (Keke Palmer), a woman whom Travis recognizes from a previous date. Zoe’s plan includes not only taking away the truck, but also using it to rob $60 million from a casino in Atlantic City.

Exploring the filming locations of The Pickup



Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia



The Pickup was extensively filmed in and around Atlanta, Georgia, even though its story features a major heist set in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Georgia, and Atlanta in particular, was selected by the production team due to its affordable shooting costs, strong infrastructure, and diverse landscapes.

Many scenes within The Pickup was filmed at Shadow Box Studios, which is situated in Atlanta at 1415 Constitution Southeast. This 850,000-square-foot building has nine climate-controlled, soundproof stages, as well as large workshops, mill areas, and production offices that are completely furnished. Previous high-profile films, including Venom, Jumanji, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and You're Cordially Invited, have all favored it because of its top-notch facilities.

A key sequence was also filmed at an airport in Villa Rica, located within the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. The state remains a popular location for filming because of its affordability, infrastructure that supports the film industry, and diverse landscapes, which makes it perfect for both streaming and big screen projects.

Rome Metropolitan Statistical Area, Georgia



In addition to Atlanta, The Pickup was extensively filmed in Georgia's Rome Metropolitan Statistical Area. Filming took place between February and April of 2024, with several key scenes set in locations such as Rome and Lindale. Two notable locations include Lindale Mill, located at 6 Park Avenue Southeast in Lindale, and 198 West 4th Avenue in Rome.

A major accident happened on set on April 20, 2024, during a practiced stunt involving a truck and a car when the second unit was filming action scenes. Many crew members were reportedly hurt, while two individuals suffered serious injuries. However, none of that primary cast members, including Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, or Pete Davidson, was present on set at the time.

Following Amazon's confirmation of the occurrence, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) launched an inquiry. In October 2024, the investigation came to a close, and it was found that no safety rules had been broken throughout production. As a result of being gifted with natural beauty and historic charm, Rome in Georgia remains a popular destination for movie productions.

