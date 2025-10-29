Where was Jurassic World Rebirth filmed? All filming locations explored

The visual power of Jurassic World Rebirth comes not only from its dinosaurs but from the real landscapes that bring the story to life. As the latest entry in the legendary Jurassic franchise, the film relies heavily on authenticity—using real-world environments to mirror its themes of survival and discovery. The film combines grounded action with epic spectacle, set against a backdrop that spans four countries. The mix of tropical wilderness, industrial ruins, and corporate modernity underscores the film’s balance between the natural and the man-made, a hallmark of the Jurassic series since Steven Spielberg’s original.

Jurassic World Rebirth filming locations explored

As per multiple reports, Jurassic World Rebirth was filmed from June to September 2024 in four different countries. The production moved between Thailand, Malta, the United Kingdom, and eventually the United States. In the film, Thailand’s dense jungles, limestone cliffs, and tropical coastlines provided a convincing stand-in for the fictional city called Île Saint-Hubert, the abandoned InGen research facility central to the story. Within the country, filming occurred across numerous locations, including Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket, Khao, Klong Root, Khao Tapu, and Bangkok.

While Thailand delivered the wild expanses, Malta contributed to the architectural and industrial aspects of the story, representing remnants of human infrastructure reclaimed by time and nature. The country’s old fortifications and coastal quarries were reportedly used for sequences involving the ParkerGenix research team and the remnants of InGen’s forgotten facilities. Malta’s reliable production infrastructure — which previously hosted major projects like Jurassic World Dominion — made it a natural fit for Universal’s latest entry.

The United Kingdom provided interior and studio-based work, with several stages utilized for complex sequences that required controlled environments. The laboratory corridors, ParkerGenix research rooms, and storm-damaged control centers were all constructed on soundstages. The University of Greenwich and Lee Valley White Water Centre were also used for urban and water-based sequences, including the flooded tunnel escape.

Finally, filming wrapped in New York City, where scenes involving corporate negotiations and flashbacks to the ParkerGenix headquarters were shot. These moments anchored the story’s scientific ambitions in a modern corporate world—one that feels uncomfortably close to reality.

What is Jurassic World Rebirth all about

The sci-fi action film Jurassic World Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, was released on July 2, 2025, in the United States by Universal Pictures. The synopsis, as per its official website, reads:

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

After its successful theatrical run, Jurassic World Rebirth was made available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 9, 2025. The film’s streaming debut is set for October 30, 2025, exclusively on Peacock in the United States. Meanwhile, Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III are currently streaming on Netflix until October 31, when they will transition exclusively to Peacock.