Where was the F1 movie filmed? All filming locations revealed

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, and Damson Idris, co-star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walk on the grid in front of Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The movie F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and released in theatres in June 2025, follows veteran racer Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt. Hayes comes out of retirement to join the fictional APXGP team and mentor rookie Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris.

The cast includes Javier Bardem as team owner Ruben Cervantes, Kerry Condon as technical director Kate McKenna, and Tobias Menzies in a supporting role.

Lewis Hamilton served as a producer and appears briefly, along with real F1 drivers. F1 is now streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

Production used unprecedented access to the sport. Filming happened during the actual 2023 and 2024 Grand Prix weekends. Actors drove modified Formula 2 cars on the track.

The primary on-track location was Silverstone in the UK where shooting kicked off at the 2023 British Grand Prix.

Additional garage and team scenes were shot at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, standing in for APXGP headquarters.

The film became a box office hit, grossing over $630 million worldwide before heading to streaming.

F1: All filming locations explored

The production team captured authentic racing action at real circuits and a few supporting sites.

Silverstone Circuit, UK: Starting point for filming during the 2023 British Grand Prix. Pitt and Idris drove through crowds here.

Starting point for filming during the 2023 British Grand Prix. Pitt and Idris drove through crowds here. Hungaroring, Hungary: Heavy use for testing and tight-corner racing sequences.

Heavy use for testing and tight-corner racing sequences. Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: High-speed shots through Eau Rouge and the Ardennes hills.

High-speed shots through Eau Rouge and the Ardennes hills. Monza, Italy: Temple of Speed scenes; some recreated with help from Brands Hatch in the UK.

Temple of Speed scenes; some recreated with help from Brands Hatch in the UK. Zandvoort, Netherlands: Banking and coastal views featured multiple times.

Suzuka, Japan: Figure-eight layout and fast sections in montages.

Figure-eight layout and fast sections in montages. Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico: On-track action and grandstand crowds.

On-track action and grandstand crowds. Las Vegas Strip Circuit, USA: Night racing under lights including a key crash sequence.

Night racing under lights including a key crash sequence. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi: Major finale setting with extended shoots over months.

Major finale setting with extended shoots over months. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, USA: Filmed during the US Grand Prix; the cast called it a favourite layout.

Filmed during the US Grand Prix; the cast called it a favourite layout. Daytona Beach/International Speedway, Florida, USA: Early scenes introducing Hayes in non-F1 racing.

Early scenes introducing Hayes in non-F1 racing. McLaren Technology Centre, Woking, UK: Served as the fictional team's base for garage and pit scenes.

What F1 is all about?

Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was once F1's rising star until a horrific 1993 crash sidelined him for decades. Now in his 50s, he races lower series like the 24 Hours of Daytona.

His old friend Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of bottom-ranked APXGP, recruits him. The team faces shutdown unless they score points. Hayes pairs with talented but arrogant rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

Initial clashes arise: Pearce sees Hayes as outdated, Hayes views Pearce as reckless. Technical director Kate McKenna (Kerry Condon) pushes car upgrades.

Races build tension. Hayes uses experience for clever strategies, like intentional crashes to bunch the field under safety car. A romance develops between Hayes and McKenna.

Pearce matures through failures and a big Las Vegas crash. Trust issues emerge when Ruben learns Hayes hid ongoing health risks from his old injury.

The season culminates at Abu Dhabi. With vision blurring from strain, Hayes pushes through for a podium, securing APXGP's survival. Pearce earns respect and stays with the team. Hayes retires again, content.

The story highlights teamwork, redemption, and F1's dangers.

Where to watch F1

F1 is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ (included with subscription; launched on the platform December 12, 2025).

Also available to buy or rent digitally on Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play and the Apple TV store.

Stay tuned for more such updates!