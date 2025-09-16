Where is Dancing with the Stars Australia filmed? Location details explored

Dancing with the Stars Australia (Image via Instagram/@dancingau)

Dancing with the Stars Australia has been filmed at the Disney Studios Australia, which is located in Moore Park, Sydney. While earlier it was known as the Fox Studios, the studio is now known as a popular production precinct. Other than this show, the studio has hosted other blockbuster movies and major television reality shows over the years.

During the debut of DWTS Australia, the show was filmed at Global Television Studios in Southbank, which was earlier known as the HSV-7 studios.

Dancing with the Stars Australia 2025: Who were the winners?

After a gripping competition amongst the celebrities, Kyle Shilling and his partner Lily Cornish were announced the winners as they took the trophy home in this year’s Dancing With The Stars champions. The actor honoured his culture in his last performances in the show, and his act was highly praised by judge Helen Richey, who admitted that it was one of the best performances she had ever seen on the dancing show.

Kyle Shilling has been awarded $20,000 for his chosen charity, The Indigenous Literacy Foundation. The organization works with remote Indigenous communities. The Home and Away actor has shared his thoughts in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, admitting that he is feeling over the moon, while further stating,

“I was the first main role Indigenous actor on Home and Away, and if I'm the first Indigenous winner for Dancing With The Stars, it’s just another notch in my belt that I'm very, very proud of.”

Dancing with the Stars Australia winner Kyle Shilling gets candid about the big win

As Kyle Shilling has been crowned the winner for this year’s Dancing With the Stars Australia, the actor admitted that he is having mixed feelings as it has finally come to an end.

“We built such a strong family here, and you can see all the beautiful people behind us. It’s amazing to be able to stand here and hold this trophy, knowing all the hard work we put in has paid off.”

The actor stated that anybody who has the chance to represent and perform their culture on such a big stage will always be special to them. Kyle Shilling stated,

“Even performing our culture in small communities is special to us, but to have been given this opportunity and to take out the mirrorball [trophy] following this performance that we got to perform has been absolutely amazing. It's something that I hold close to myself and something I'm going to look back on for years and years to come. I think this moment is something I'm going to be very proud of for myself and my culture.”

Watch all the episodes of Dancing with the Stars Australia on Channel 7 and 7 Plus. Stay tuned for more updates.