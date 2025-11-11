From the early seasons to today: The hosts who've led Dancing With the Stars

Tom Bergeron (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars, which has been on air since 2005, has had numerous hosts who influenced the show's spirit and mood.

Right from the start, Tom Bergeron was there to host the first season and became a favorite among viewers.

Gradually he collaborated with various co-hosts to create a very pleasant and relaxed atmosphere.

Then, in 2014, Erin Andrews was selected to be the co-host beside him and together they formed an integral part of the show's character.

Many viewers considered them the face of the dance floor.

The producers of the show made a shocking decision in July 2020: they dismissed both Bergeron and Andrews and appointed Tyra Banks as the new main host and the executive producer at the same time.

This was a radical change which provoked very strong reactions from the loyal viewers.

The move was a clear indication of the show being in the mood to experiment with different things.

It has been a year since that, with the hosting lineup being further evolved as new faces have come in.

Amidst the changes, the show has never ceased its operations, rather it has managed to adapt to the changing styles and different audiences while continuing to share its acclaimed dance competition with the viewers.

Following each host's chapter helps us to see to what degree the show has transformed its tone, the dependable warmth of Bergeron and Andrews to set Tyra's new era and beyond.

How Dancing With the Stars and its hosts changed over time

From the start of the program in 2005 until the end of its 28th season in 2019, Tom Bergeron was the one who hosted it for 28 seasons.

During this period, he was matched with various co-hosts: first Lisa Canning in season 1; then Samantha Harris for seasons 2 through 9; then Brooke Burke-Charvet for seasons 10 to 17; finally Erin Andrews beginning in season 18.

Erin and Tom co-hosted 11 seasons till 2019.

ABC and the show's creators announced in July 2020 that Tyra Banks would take the place of Bergeron and Andrews, therefore changing dramatically.

Already quite well-liked with the audience, Tyra chose to introduce a fresh look and energy as she took over executive producer and host, hence opening a new chapter for the program.

According to the higher-ups, the shift was part of the creative evolution meant to revitalise the show so that viewers of all ages, young and elderly, could find pleasure in watching it.

After Tyra left, the show slowly added co-hosts including Alfonso Ribeiro in 2022 and then Julianne Hough in 2023.

These changes in the host have matched the development of the show.

The new presenter absolutely signals a different atmosphere for the viewers, not the same old one, and with the new dynamic in the ballroom.

Some of the audience were nostalgic for the Bergeron-Andrews period, whereas others were enthusiastic about the fresh voices and styles.

But from the audience's point of view or from that of the hosts, the host function has been quite important in defining Dancing With the Stars' general atmosphere.

Stay tuned for more updates.