"Absolutely not": Dancing with the Stars' Brandon Armstrong reveals if he got the 'pissed' tattoo after getting eliminated

Daniella Karagach and Brandon Armstrong (Image via Getty)

When professional dancer Brandon Armstrong crashed out of Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars alongside his celebrity partner Lauren Jauregui, fans were buzzing about more than his exit.

A TikTok clip and rumors hinted he might ink the word “pissed” on his body to mark the elimination.

But on the November 1 episode of The Joe Vulpis Podcast, Armstrong shut it down: “Absolutely not,” he said.

He admitted the whole tattoo tease “got some views,” and that’s all it was.

After Lauren’s blunt “pissed” remark post-elimination, Armstrong and fellow pro Ezra Sosa teamed up for a TikTok that looked like a tattoo appointment.

Sosa earlier got a “nothing” tattoo after his own DWTS exit.

But in the podcast, Armstrong confirmed he didn’t follow through: no ink, no regret, just a moment in the social-media spotlight.

He said he’d even talked to his wife, Brylee Armstrong, about the idea, but the plan died there.

Armstrong also reflected on his DWTS elimination with good humor: “That’s the way the cookie crumbles,” he said of the week he left the competition.

He revealed his schedule got busy post-elimination with troupe rehearsals and live streams.

What’s next for DWTS Season 34 and behind-the-scenes insights

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars is airing weekly on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu, with each episode kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Contestants like Lauren Jauregui (29) and pros like Brandon Armstrong (31) danced their hearts out during “TikTok Night,” a theme week that proved to be the turning point.

After their elimination, Lauren admitted she was “pissed” in the moment, spurring the tattoo buzz.

For pros like Armstrong who leave the competition early, the work doesn’t stop.

He explained that eliminated dancers shift into roles such as backup performers in routines, troupe rehearsals and hosting live-streams during the broadcast.

He said that in the week following his exit, he had “five 10-hour days in a row,” helping with camera setups and assisting remaining couples.

The cast for the remainder of the season includes names such as Dylan Efron, Alix Earle and others, who will face Solo Routines and Group Dances in upcoming weeks.

Frankly, the show’s intensity doesn’t relax even after elimination.

Viewers can expect classic DWTS drama, surprise guest appearances and standout routines leading up to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night on Tuesday, November 4.

The energy behind the scenes remains high, with pros, troupe dancers and celebs working long hours to bring the performances to life.

Armstrong’s no-tattoo decision gave fans one less twist, but the show still delivers plenty of moments to talk about.

Brandon Armstrong stays busy after elimination

Brandon Armstrong's competing days on Dancing with the Stars are over, nonetheless, he keeps on going.

He is still in the creative team of the show and is assisting the choreographers and other dancers in making new moves.

He appears in group numbers most of the time and even takes part in film rehearsals for social media content.

Armstrong said that less visibility on the main stage means more time for him to interact with his fans online.

He is concentrating on building his TikTok audience and has suggested that he might do more behind-the-scenes videos from rehearsals as the season goes towards its grand finale.

Stay tuned for more updates.

