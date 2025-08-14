When will The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Meredith Marks from The Real Housewives of the Salt Lake City (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 is set to release on September 16, 2025. An extended premiere is launching at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Wednesday on Bravo TV, while the next episodes will stream on Peacock TV the next day.

The trailer was released on August 14, offering a glimpse into the cast, premiere date, and many new developments to look forward to. The housewives Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Whitney Rose, Bronwyn Newport, Meredith Marks, and friend Britani Bateman are back with a fresh round of intense drama, friendships, and conflicts.

The new season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City promises to serve "plenty of drama, camp and hijinks," where the "friendships are always on thin ice" along with a lot of yelling. The housewives are seen trading their sprinter van for an RV and flying to Greece.

They were seen sailing the water with the cast of Below Deck Down Under, including captain Jason Chambers, chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, and chef Ben Robinson. This crossover would be featured in both shows for the first time.

Lisa Barlow's marriage troubles take centre stage while Mary Cosby shares her son's drug addiction experience in the trailer of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The trailer shows the ladies navigating some serious personal issues in their lives. The friendships are tested, marriages are in trouble, and housewives are more divided than ever. Lisa Barlow hinted at the possible conflicts in her marital life with her husband, Jon Barlow.

She was heard saying to her husband, "I feel like we're on different pages," and in another scene, she sits with a psychic tarot card reader, where he asks her about why she feels like she's just rebuilding trust, to which she replied that she doesn't know.

Close friends Angie Katsanevas and Mary Cosby's relationship is put to the test, where she claims to be her sister, but later, Mary fires back at Angie, saying that she is not. Meanwhile, Angie and Lisa's friendship also gets ugly, where Angie even claims that she had a facelift and comments on her past lawsuits.

Mary shares some heartfelt glimpses of her son Robert's drug addiction recovery, saying:

"He's doing as well as he can be doing. Some days he's good, some days he's not. You know it's his journey, and I know that God will work it out."

Bronwyn, who has a long feud with Lisa, was heard asking Lisa if John knew she borrowed money from that "mystery man" that Angie was earlier talking about. Details about the man are unclear.

Bronwyn is also facing family conflicts where on one side she fears her husband, Todd Bradly, "misunderstands" her as she was talking to him and saying,

"You know how I feel about when people misunderstand me, I shouldn't have to feel misunderstood with you, too."

And on the other side, her mother is clearly stating that she's disappointed in her. Britani also states something about a "mistress," which is unclear as to whom she is referring.

At last, Meredith, in a tearful moment, was seen telling Heather that when somebody shows you who they are, you deal with them accordingly. Heather, impacted by her words, was seen lashing at someone to walk away.

The new season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ensures a new round of chaos, fights, and moments of friendship and togetherness. Though divided and dealing with personal dilemmas, the housewives seem to promise viewers a rollercoaster season of drama and emotion, and are looking forward to what's next.

Stay tuned for more updates.