When will Selling Sunset season 9 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Selling Sunset season 9 premieres on October 29, 2025, only on Netflix.

Selling Sunset is officially returning with its ninth season, premiering Wednesday, October 29, 2025, only on Netflix. It was confirmed by Netflix through its Tudum blog, hinting at a season filled with heightened competition, interpersonal drama and new faces shaking up the luxury property scene in Los Angeles.

Sandra Vergara joins the initial Selling Sunset cast members, including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, and Alanna Gold.

Sandra, the cousin and adoptive sister of actor Sofía Vergara, is an actress who recently worked as a Los Angeles correspondent for People magazine. She is now joining the Oppenheim Group as a new agent.

Vergara says real estate felt like a natural fit, and admits that being inside the Selling Sunset world is a whole different level of excitement compared to watching from the outside. She enters this new atmosphere with enthusiasm, bringing her vision for design to the Oppenheim Group. She told Netflix,

"Season 9 definitely brings some unexpected twists, there are some jaw-dropping moments you won’t see coming. I’ve always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked, I’d seen [Selling Sunset] and always thought the women were incredibly dynamic. But being on the inside now, it’s a whole different level of excitement."

High stakes return in Selling Sunset season 9

The new season of Selling Sunset once again spotlights the Oppenheim Group, the luxury brokerage founded by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, as its agents navigate multimillion-dollar deals and intense rivalries.

Creator and executive producer Adam DiVello told Netflix that Season 9 will pick up directly from the finale of Season 8, which featured dramatic confrontations, interpersonal rivalries, and even a beloved pet’s funeral. He added that,

"There was a lot of strife in the office and a lot of hurt feelings, so we pick up and try to get past that as quickly as possible and into new stories."

Cast member Amanza Smith hinted at the new season of Selling Sunsets for the first time through a TikTok video, which she posted in November 2024 with the caption And we're back, along with the hashtag #SellingSunsetSeason9. However, production was delayed in January 2025 due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

"I don't know if or how we'll address it on camera, We've paused filming so we can focus on our efforts right now, Jason Oppenheim said regarding the production halt," she said.

Season 8 of Selling Sunset featured a major feud between cast members Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause, sparking speculation that Chrishell might not return for the new season. In August 2024, she posted on Instagram that she would NEVER work on a show with Nicole.

However, she changed her stance in an interview with Pedestrian TV in October 2024, where she addressed her conflict with Nicole, saying that although she vowed never to work with her, she is also a businesswoman and has now changed her mind. She told the Australian news publisher,

"Obviously I have very strong feelings about her that I stand 10 toes down on and I don’t take any of that back. However, I am also a businesswoman. I always will be able to change my mind if you add a zero. So listen, I hate her, but if you are going to pay me a ton of money to go say it to her face, then write the check."

Selling Sunset is a Netflix reality docu-soap series following the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage in Los Angeles, where all the cast members act as agents and brokers.

Adam DiVello, the creator of the show, saw the advertisement of the Oppenheim Group on The Hollywood Reporter and pitched it to Netflix, producing a series based on the tagline, the elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything.

The Selling Sunsets blends high-glamor property tours with melodramatic rivalries between the agents. The new season promises to raise the bar even higher with a fresh storyline, high stakes and new challenges.