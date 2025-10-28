When will Love Island Australia 2025 air? Release date and more details explored

Love Island Australia's host Sophie Monk (Image Via Getty)

Love Island Australia is back for its 7th instalment.

The popular reality show is gearing its way back and will premiere on October 27, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. on 9Now.

Sophie Monk will reprise her role as host in the latest season of Love Island.

She will welcome a new set of singles in search of love on a scenic island.

Love Island Australia shared an Instagram post on its official account, which gave viewers a sneak peek of what to expect on season 7 of Love Island.

A picture of Monk posing states:



“ hola hotties! The most wicked season of Love Island AU ever drops at 6 p.m AEDT on 9Now. See you there, sinners!xoxo Sophie”



The post was captioned



“ You heard the Monk! Sinning season is here and it all kicks off TONIGHT!”



Love Island Australia season 7: Format, cast, host, location details, and more







The dating reality show is based on the international franchise called Love Island where a group of singles live together completely isolated from the outside world and mingle with other islanders in hopes of finding love.

The contestant must couple up and stay together while winning the hearts of the audience. They have to survive the temptations in form of beautiful ladies entering the villa.

The initial teaser gave us an idea that this season will see many of these dating sins on the show.

Love Island Australia features many contestants looking for love, which includes an Olympian and an influencer.

These hopefuls are bringing their search for love to the small screen.

This season islanders will face sinful tests, find love and also take home the cash prize of $50,000.

The islanders will be welcomed into an opulent villa on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Sophie Monk is returning as the host of Love Island Australia.

As reported by an article by 9Now, Monk loves every minute of the role where she helps these singles find love and also some ominous news that they don’t want to know.

Sophie is a known face in the Australian Television industry.

She started her career as a member of the band Bardot, which was formed on one of Australia’s first reality shows.

After bidding adieu to her band, she travelled to Los Angeles, where she was featured in many popular movies such as Click, Date Movie, and Spring Breakdown.

The winner of the series are decided by votes from the audience.

Past Winner of Love Island Australia and Where are they now?

The winners of the first season were Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir.

But the duo called it quits within two weeks of airing the finale episode.

Tayla is married to AFL player Nathan Broad and share a daughter.

Grant also welcomed three children with partner Lucy Cartwright.

Season 2 was won by Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham.

The couple moved in together in Melbourne after the reality show ended, but announced their break-up in November 2020.



Anna found love with partner Michael Staples, got married, and welcomed a baby boy in June 2025.

In season 3, Tina Provis and Mitch Hibberd came out as winners.



The duo broke up in February 2022 but reconnected in season 4.

They ended their relationship again months later.

The season 4 winners, Claudia Bonaifazio and Austen Bugeja, are still together and very much in love.

Tyra Johannes and Kale Roberts were winners of season 5 and the couple is still very much in love.

The winner of the last season Em Miguel-Leigh and Merceded Knox called it quits shortly after leaving the show.

Stay tuned for more such updates.