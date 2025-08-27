When will Hell's Kitchen season 24 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Celebrity Television Chef and former Rangers player, Gordon Ramsay pictured during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Ibrox Stadium (Image via Getty).

Hell’s Kitchen Season 24 will be premiering on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET. It can be watched live on Fox and streamed on Hulu from September 26 onwards.

Season 24 of Hell’s Kitchen is titled Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States. Gordon Ramsay will continue his position as the host and the head chef in the show.

Gordon Ramsay and team will be searching all over the US to find the next winner of Hell’s Kitchen Season 24. Initially, 50 contestants will be joining the show. Gordon Ramsay will be shortlisting these 50 semi-finalists into the top 20. Further, these 20 will be joining Hell’s Kitchen Season 24 (Battle of the States) at different positions.

More about Hell’s Kitchen Season 24

The makers of Hell’s Kitchen season 24 have gone across the US to find different competitiors to join the show. In the history of Hell’s Kitchen, it is happening for the first time that each contestant will be representing different states. The show includes contestants from all across the US, including New York, Alaska, California, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Oregon. Various other places will be added to the list as well.

In Hell's Kitchen season 24, the kitchens will be divided between men and women. This could bring chefs from South Carolina and Washington to the same team. The experimental format can change the usual way of the show and can bring new twists and turns. This time the team of Hell's Kitchen Season 24 will be giving priority focus to the individual chefs rather than focusing only on their cooking.

The theme of the show will be completely dedicated to the contestants. Each contestant will have different positions in the kitchen that also include positions like Sous Chef, Corporate Chef, Chef Instructor, Truck Owner, and much more. There is a huge stake in the winning position in the season 24. The winner of Hell’s Kitchen season 24 will be joining the Foxwoods Resort Casino as a head chef and will also be winning the prize money of $250,000.

Hell's Kitchen season 24 is produced by ITV America and Smith and Company Productions. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer will be joining the show as executive producers. Fox has also declared the list of contestants that will be competing in Hell’s Kitchen season 24.

About the Host: Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay has been hosting Hell’s Kitchen for around 20 years. He has been the host and the head judge of the show since the show first aired in 2005. He started his journey with the opening of his own restaurant, named Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. He has been consistently working on it, and now there are more than 35 Gordon Ramsay restaurants worldwide.

Ramsay is famous for his explosive temper and reviews style, which popularized him and led him to the meme and parody culture. He is known for changing the perception of chefs and has popularized Hell’s Kitchen worldwide.

Contestants: Hell’s Kitchen Season 24

Fox revealed the list of 20 contestants who would be joining the show at different positions: Maddy Bender from New York, Jon Boyd from Georgia, Jayden Canady from Massachusetts, Chase Cardoza from Montana, Chris Faison from New Jersey, Cara Marie Hall from Rhode Island, Henry Johnson from Texas, Alexandra Jones from Oregon, Anaiya Lator from Delaware, and Antony Leonard from Iowa.

The other 10 are Ellie Parker from Nevada, Lisa Rivera from California, Elaina Ruth from South Carolina, Paul Seikel from Colorado, Cat Smith from Maryland, Cydni Stickney from North Carolina, Jada Vidal from Florida, Carlos Walker from Alaska, Bradley Wildridge from Louisiana, and Antonio Wormley from New Hampshire.

The contestants will be representing different states in Hell’s Kitchen Season 24 (Battle of the States).

Stay tuned for more updates.

