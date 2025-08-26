When will Celebrity Weakest Link air? Release date, what to expect, and more

Celebrity Weakest Link hosted by Jane Lynch

Celebrity Weakest Link premieres on Fox on Monday, September 15, 2025. The episodes will air weekly on Mondays and stream the next day on Hulu. This marks the first time the show will air on Fox, having been previously part of NBC.

In each theme-based episode, eight celebrities from different professions compete together and answer general knowledge questions to build a growing money chain. Each correct answer increases the chain's value while a wrong answer breaks it, unless the contestant says the word bank to secure the earnings in the pot.

At the end of each round, the participants vote out one person, whom they consider the weakest link, sending them off with their trademark phrase, You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye. The amount continues to build until the final two face off, with one of them claiming the banked prize upto $1 million for charity.

Jane Lynch takes up the hosting duties of the Celebrity Weakest Link and also serves as the executive producer. Other executive producers include Ryan O'Dowd, Krystal Whitney for BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, along with Aaron Solomon, Jane Lynch, and Stuart Krasnow, who also serves as the showrunner.

Celebrity Weakest Link features television reunions, including Glee Homecoming

Jane Lynch, who played the character of Sue Sylvester in the popular Fox musical comedy series, Glee, would host her other cast members from that show in a Glee Homecoming episode. It features Max Adler (who played Dave Karofsky), Dot Marie Jones, Heather Morris, Alex Newell, Chord Overstreet, Amber Riley, Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz.

Other theme-based episodes include the Roasters, where heavyweight comedians go head-to-head in rapid-fire wit and sharp one-liners, including Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Kathy Griffin, Lil Rel Howery, Lisa Lampanelli, Natasha Leggero, Chris Redd, and Iliza Schlesinger.

The TV Moms episode features a lineup of beloved television matriarchs, including Melinda Clarke, Jackée Harry, Mary-Margaret Humes, Constance Marie, Monica Potter, Caroline Rhea, Sherri Saum, and Bellamy Young.

Celebrity Weakest Link will also feature a High School Reunion episode featuring actors who have appeared as teenagers including Beverly Mitchell and Barry Watson (7th Heaven), Scott Porter and Aimeé Teegarden (Friday Night Lights), Shenae Grimes and Matt Lanter (90210), Daphne Reid (The Drew Carey Show) and Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air).

Adding to the drama, the Ex-Wives Club episode features The Real Housewives stars, Cynthia Bailey, Vicki Gunvalson, Dorinda Medley, and Jill Zarin, along with singer Tamar Braxton, Kate Gosselin (Jon & Kate Plus 8), ex-Miss USA Shanna Moakler, and Kendra Wilkinson (The Girls Next Door).

Eight celebrities connected to host Jane Lynch appear in the 8 Degrees of Jane episode, offering a spark of chemistry and shared rapport that feels both organic and engaging. Some other themes include Football Legends, Special Forces, TV Doctors, Holiday Heroes, and Reality Couples.

Every episode promises to deliver a vibrant blend of personalities, with a pinch of friendly rivalry, witty banter, and outright fun.

The Weakest Link was created in the UK in 2000. The American adaptation was made by NBC in 2001, hosted by Anne Robinson, and later developed a syndicated version hosted by George Grey. In 2020, the show was revived by NBC with Jane Lynch as host, and the executive producer was announced.

She went on to host the show till 2024 across three seasons and again took up the hosting duties as the series was moved to Fox for a celebrity edition. Jane Lynch, known for her sharp delivery and comic timing, is a five-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and comedian.

Stay tuned for more updates.