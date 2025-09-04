When is the next Blood Moon total lunar eclipse in North America?

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 14: The 'Blood Worm Moon' total lunar eclipse is seen above Austin, TX on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Sky watchers always look forward to a lunar eclipse, and among them the “Blood Moon” is one of the most striking. A Blood Moon genrally happens during a total lunar eclipse, that's when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon.

The moon then turns red as sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere, creating a glow that has fascinated people for centuries.

In North America, many people have been waiting for the next chance to see this dramatic event. The good news is that a total lunar eclipse, also called a Blood Moon, will soon be visible again.

While not every eclipse can be seen from every location on Earth, this upcoming one will give people in the United States, Canada, and Mexico a clear view.

Blood Moon visible in March 2026

The next time a Blood Moon total lunar eclipse can be viewed in North America is the night of September 7–8, 2025. During this event, the moon will pass through Earth’s shadow, gradually turning red as the eclipse reaches totality.

According to astronomers, this eclipse will be easy to see without special equipment. All you need is a clear sky and a good spot with little light pollution.

The March 2026 eclipse will last for several hours from start to finish. A partial eclipse starts when Earth’s shadow slowly covers the moon. Totality, the stage when the moon appears red, will last for more than an hour in many places.

This gives viewers plenty of time to enjoy the view. Binoculars or a small telescope can enhance the experience, but even with the naked eye, the Blood Moon will be a memorable sight.

In North America, the eclipse will be seen at different times depending on where you are. In the eastern parts of the continent, the eclipse will already be in progress as the moon rises.

For those in central and western regions, the entire event will be visible from beginning to end. Looking up local timings before the date will help people know the best time to step outside and watch.

Lunar eclipses are common, but total ones that can be clearly seen across North America are rare. That is why the March 2026 event is already marked on the calendars of many astronomy fans. It will be the best chance in years to see a Blood Moon across such a wide area of the continent.

So, if you missed the most recent lunar eclipses, don’t worry. In just a short wait, the skies of March 2026 will offer the chance to watch the moon turn red in real time.

For anyone who enjoys looking up at the night sky, it will be an event worth staying awake for.