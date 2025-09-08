Blood Moon 2025: Yesterday’s lunar event and when the next Blood Moon will occur

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JUNE 15: (ISRAEL OUT) A total lunar eclipse is seen on June 15, 2011 in Jerusalem, Israel. The longest lunar eclipse for a decade took place tonight. A lunar eclipse comes when the sun, Earth and moon line up and Earth's shadow falls on the moon. (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

The night sky gave stargazers a treat history with the appearance of the Blood Moon. A Blood Moon happens during a total lunar decline, when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon. Rather than going dark, the moon turns a deep red because sun bends through Earth’s atmosphere.

It’s a rare and striking sight that always captures attention, whether you're an astronomy addict or someone who just enjoys looking up at the sky. Across different corridor of the world, people stepped outdoors to watch the moon sluggishly change color.

Many viewers clicked pictures and posted them on social media, turning the natural event into a combined moment online. For those who missed it, the good news is that another chance to see a Blood Moon isn't too far down.

When will the next Blood Moon take place?

The Blood Moon will return with the next total lunar eclipse on December 31, 2028. On that date, viewers in several regions will be able to see the moon glow red once again. The event will be visible across parts of North and South America, western Europe, and Africa, depending on local weather and timing.

Like all eclipses, visibility depends on where you are located. Some places will see the entire eclipse from start to finish, while others may only catch part of it as the moon rises or sets. Astronomers advise checking local timings closer to the date to know the best moment to step outside and watch.

Yesterday’s eclipse was the first total lunar eclipse in a while, which is why it drew so much attention. Lunar eclipses themselves are not rare, but total eclipses that paint the moon red are less common. For many people, these events become memorable because they are easy to watch with the naked eye - no special equipment is needed. Just a clear sky makes the experience possible for everyone.

The Blood Moon also carries artistic and literal meaning. In different corridor of the world, people have connected the red moon with myths, legends, and indeed warnings of change. While wisdom explains the cause, the sense of wonder remains the same. Standing under a red moon, people still feel that blend of curiosity and admiration that connects the history with the present.

For those who missed history’s event, marking March 3, 2026 on the timetable may be worth it. It'll be another chance to step outdoors, look up, and see the moon in a way that feels both familiar and rare at the same time.

Astronomy events like this remind us how the sky can bring people together. A Blood Moon may only last a short while, but the recollections and prints frequently last much longer. With the next one on the way, the countdown has begun for another night when the moon will turn red and draw attention around the world.