When does Down Cemetery Road Season 1 air? Release date, what to expect and more explored

Down Cemetery Road Season 1 lands on Apple TV+ with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, then continues weekly on Wednesdays through December 10. Down Cemetery Road, Season 1 adapts Mick Herron’s 2003 novel and pairs Ruth Wilson with Emma Thompson in an Oxford mystery that begins with a house explosion and a missing child.

The series is produced by 60Forty Films, written by Morwenna Banks, and directed by Natalie Bailey, a team that also overlaps with Slow Horses. Apple confirms a global launch with two episodes at debut, followed by one each Wednesday.

Down Cemetery Road Season 1 release date and global release times

Premiere date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, with two episodes, followed by weekly episodes on Wednesdays through December 10. Apple TV+ titles commonly appear at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time on release day. The release date and time in major international time zones are given below:

Region Day Date Local time PT U.S. Wednesday October 29, 2025 12:00 a.m. ET U.S. Wednesday October 29, 2025 3:00 a.m. UK GMT Wednesday October 29, 2025 7:00 a.m. CET Europe Wednesday October 29, 2025 8:00 a.m. IST India Wednesday October 29, 2025 12:30 p.m. AEDT Australia Wednesday October 29, 2025 6:00 p.m.

Where to watch Down Cemetery Road Season 1 and Apple TV+ prices

Down Cemetery Road Season 1 streams exclusively on Apple TV+ worldwide. New subscribers get a seven-day trial. In the United States, Apple lists Apple TV+ at $12.99 per month. In the United Kingdom, Apple lists £9.99 per month. In India, Apple lists 99 rupees per month. In Canada, Apple lists $14.99 CAD per month.

In Australia, Apple lists $15.99 per month. Apple also offers a U.S. bundle that pairs Apple TV with Peacock Premium at $14.99 per month or with Peacock Premium Plus at $19.99 per month. Apple One bundles include Apple TV+ and can help reduce your overall cost, depending on the plan.

Production details and what to expect in Down Cemetery Road Season 1

Down Cemetery Road Season 1 is an eight-episode adaptation of Herron’s Zoë Boehm universe that opens with neighbor Sarah Trafford, played by Ruth Wilson, pursuing the truth about a vanished girl and joining forces with private investigator Zoë Boehm, played by Emma Thompson. The investigation is connected to faked deaths and long-buried secrets, maintaining a focus on character interplay and a contained mystery arc for the season.

Apple lists the main ensemble as Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Tom Goodman-Hill, Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun and Aiysha Hart. The creative team credits Morwenna Banks as writer and executive producer with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Tom Nash, Emma Thompson, and author Mick Herron, and names Natalie Bailey as lead director at 60Forty Films.

Expect a grounded British conspiracy tone with brisk plotting rather than an open-ended cliffhanger machine. The overlap with Slow Horses is intentional, as Banks also writes in that series, which signals dry humor and imperfect investigators inside a pressure cooker. As per the Radio Times report dated July 9, 2025, Mick Herron said,

“It stars Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson. Morwenna Banks has written the series, and she’s done a wonderful job. There’s quite a lot of overlap in the teams that made Slow Horses and Down Cemetery Road, and what I’ve seen of it, which is only little bit, is looking absolutely tremendous.”

With its Oxford setting and a neighbor-detective pairing at the center, Down Cemetery Road Season 1 aims for a clean case footprint across eight chapters while leaving space for more of Herron’s Zoë Boehm stories if Apple greenlights a follow-up. Apple’s release plan and pricing make access straightforward in every region, and the creative DNA should attract viewers who already follow Slow Horses.

