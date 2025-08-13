What were the accusations against Gervonta Davis? Baltimore boxing champion freed of charges as ex-girlfriend declines to prosecute

Gervonta Davis waits for the start of his his title defense against Frank Martin. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Gervonta Davis's ex-girlfriend dropped the domestic violence charge against him as she refused to prosecute him. A key witness also refused to cooperate. The World Boxing Association lightweight boxing champion was arrested on July 11, 2025, after his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his two kids, reported him.

Prosecutors in Miami-Dade have dropped Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ domestic violence case after his ex-girlfriend declined to press charges and a key witness refused to cooperate. pic.twitter.com/IhTGqjWzzV — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 12, 2025

She claimed that on June 15, 2025, Gervonta Davis came to her house to pick up the kids. They got into an argument, and he allegedly slapped her and hit the back of her head while she bent down to take one of their kids out of his car.

Her lip was cut as a result of the alleged assault. She stated that she texted her mother, who then came out of the house and recorded Davis arguing and throwing things.

After his arrest, the boxer was released on a $10,000 bond and had one charge of battery. Gervonta Davis has faced domestic violence charges multiple times in the past.

Domestic violence accusations against Gervonta Davis explored

The boxer was charged with assault and domestic violence in February 2020, after a clip of him choking and dragging a woman out of a charity basketball game went viral.

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — its Ken🇬🇼🇨🇻 ➐ (@_ohsososa_) February 1, 2020

The two were attending the game at the University of Miami when they started arguing, and Davis choked her. Later, he stated in his Instagram story that the woman was his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child. He admitted that he was being aggressive, but said that "other than that," he would never hurt her.

"I never once hit her... yea I was aggressive and told her come on... that's the mother of my child I would never hurt her other than that," he wrote.

Gervonta turned himself in to the police shortly after and was released on bail.

The boxing champion was arrested in December 2022 after a woman reported that he allegedly slapped her on the back of her head, and she cut her lip. Gervonta Davis was at the Broward County Main Jail, then paid $1,000 bail. In May 2023, the domestic assault charge against him was dropped as the woman stated that she decided not to prosecute Davis.

Gervonta Davis shared that he wanted to get therapy

Gervonta Davis shared in a press conference in December 2024 that in 2025, he would quit boxing. Then, in a short interview with Inside Boxing Live, he said that he planned on getting therapy in the future, as it would help him "lose the fire" in him.

The 30-year-old boxer said that he would live his 30s in a "calm" manner, and focus on his family and children, as he planned on becoming "softer" and "more humble" for his daughters.

"I want to do therapy, right? But I feel as though, if I do therapy, it would lose the fire that I have inside of me. I want everything out of me where so I don't never think about fighting again, I don't think about even getting angry. Because I have two girls, two daughters. I want to be much softer, be more humble and things like that," Gervonta Davis said.

As of now, the domestic violence charge against the Baltimore boxing champion has been dropped. Stay tuned for more updates.