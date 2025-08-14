The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7 arrives on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. Season 3 is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, with executive producers Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen. It’s a co-production of Amazon, MGM Studios and wiip.

The main cast includes Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer.

Episode 6, titled Last Name, ended on a charged note. Belly tended Conrad’s surfing injury, and their near-intimate moment re-ignited unresolved feelings. Laurel reconciled with Belly at the bridal shower, a reunion Conrad quietly helped engineer.

Adam plans to bring Kayleigh as his wedding date, fanning family tensions. Those threads set the stage for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7 to test Belly’s engagement against old loyalties and fresh doubts.

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7

Prime Video has not posted an Episode 7 logline or title as of August 14, 2025. The release schedule lists the date but leaves the title blank. The points below detail the expected plot points in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7:

1) Wedding pressure will intensify. Belly’s ambivalence spiked after the bathroom first-aid scene, and the bridal-shower quiz exposed memory slippage that favors Conrad. Expect that emotional dissonance to surface.

2) Fisher family fallout is primed to escalate. Adam’s decision to bring Kayleigh raises the stakes for Jeremiah and Conrad right as wedding logistics tighten.

3) Visual and tonal foreshadowing should continue. Season-level marketing frames Belly at a crossroads between Jeremiah and Conrad. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3 Episode 7, likely pushes that dilemma forward rather than resolving it.

4) Steven/Taylor/Denise subplot continues. Steven’s secretive outreach to Denise, pitched as a helpful, wedding-adjacent “surprise”, keeps straining trust with Taylor. She reads the secrecy as regression into showboating, while he frames it as problem-solving.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7, viewers should expect this to surface during last-minute logistics, where hidden favors collide with clear boundaries.

Denise functions as a mirror for Taylor’s expectations: respect, transparency, and partnership. If Steven keeps negotiating offstage, the reveal could land at a fitting or rehearsal and spark a hard reset.

As per the People report dated July 7, 2025, Jenny Han said beloved book moments

“might not always happen in the way that you’re expecting....I wanted to make sure that I was going to really service those fans who've been following the story for a really long time.”

As per the People report dated August 13, 2025, Jackie Chung, who portrays Laurel Park, Belly and Steven's mother, noted Laurel is “Team Belly,” wanting her to grow before marrying, useful subtext for any Episode 7 choices. She stated,

"I do think she recognizes that he has feelings for Belly. And, I really feel firmly about this, that Laurel is Team Belly. She does not want her to get married at this point in her life - to anyone. She wants her to grow and mature first."

Quick recap of Episode 6 (Last Name)

Belly and Jeremiah’s apartment hunt imploded over credit issues, while Breaker meetings spotlighted Adam’s favoritism toward Conrad. Paige’s yacht-formal wedding makeover clashed with Belly’s vision.

Laurel arrived at the shower for a heartfelt truce with her daughter. Later, Belly nursed Conrad’s injury, and she recognized the moment’s intimacy came from her side pivot that questions the engagement’s stability.

The episode also underscores practical friction beneath the romance. The failed apartment application isn’t just a plot beat; it spotlights mismatched timelines and financial realities pressing on Belly and Jeremiah.

At the bridal shower, Laurel’s return restores a crucial mother-daughter channel, and her presence reframes the wedding as a choice, not a conveyor belt.

Conrad’s quiet nudge to get Laurel there functions like character testimony. He supports Belly even when it complicates his feelings. Adam's inviting Kayleigh reopens an old wound that ripples through the brothers and the event planning.

The first-aid scene lands as a pivot: Belly recognizes the spark and, in private, admits it, raising stakes for the days before vows.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7 streams on Prime Video on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. New episodes roll out weekly to the September 17 finale.

