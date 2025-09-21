What time does Gen V season 2 episode 4 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

After months of anticipation, fans are finally diving back into the chaotic, violent, and satirical world of The Boys universe. The hit spin-off has returned with a fresh batch of episodes, and Gen V season 2 episode 4 is right around the corner. Created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke, the series blends shocking gore with biting social commentary, all while exploring the lives of young Supes navigating a treacherous academic and political landscape. Building on the massive success of its debut season, Gen V continues to push boundaries, delivering high-stakes drama, surprise cameos from The Boys, and plenty of dark humor.

The first three episodes of season 2 set the tone for an intense story arc that leans into the corrupt structures of Vought, the sinister goals of Dean Cipher, and the emotional struggles of Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Sam. With episode 4 on the horizon, viewers are eager to know exactly when they can tune in — and what to expect as the stakes climb even higher.

Gen V season 2 episode 4 release details explored

The satirical superhero series Gen V season 2 episode 4, titled Bags, will be released on September 24, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in the United States at 12 am PT/3 am ET. The season is set to consist of eight episodes, and audiences can expect new episodes to drop weekly on Wednesdays. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the release timing of the upcoming episode based on different regions:

Region Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) September 24, 2025 12 am USA (Eastern Time) September 24, 2025 3 am United Kingdom (British Summer Time) September 24, 2025 8 am Central Europe (Central European Time) September 24, 2025 9 am India (India Standard Time) September 24, 2025 12:30 pm South Korea (Korean Standard Time) September 24, 2025 4 pm Australia (Australian Eastern Standard Time) September 24, 2025 5:30 pm

To view the series and access Prime Video’s media library, interested viewers will require a subscription to the streaming platform. Viewers can either subscribe directly to Prime Video by paying $8.99/month or purchase an Amazon Prime membership at $14.99/month to gain access to the streaming platform.

Where things stand: a brief recap and what’s next in Gen V

The Gen V season 2 opened with a disturbing flashback to the 1960s Odessa Project, establishing the roots of Vought’s sinister experiments and connecting directly to the mysteries unfolding in the present day. The first three episodes quickly pick up after the events from the first season, bringing Jordan, Emma, Marie, and Cate back together under tense and tragic circumstances. The group is seen grieving over the tragic death of Andre, who was portrayed by the late actor Chance Perdomo in the previous season. His character had to be removed from the story due to his unfortunate demise prior to the shooting of the current season.

On the other hand, Marie struggles to reconcile her personal trauma with her growing importance in the larger conspiracy against the Supes. Forced into an uneasy alliance with the new dean, Cipher, she’s now aware that her powers may be the key to the Odessa Project’s terrifying endgame.

Jordan is grappling with their place at the university and the burden of leadership, especially after admitting their role in Cate’s injuries. Emma’s powers have evolved in unpredictable ways, heightening both her vulnerabilities and her potential as a hero. Sam’s mental health continues to spiral, as he continues to face flashes of lucidity and moments of violent instability.

The previous episode revealed that Marie’s family history ties her directly to the Odessa Project, and Cipher’s manipulation has only just begun. Fans can expect episode 4, titled Bags, to focus on the fallout from Jordan’s bold confession, the intensifying grip Cipher has over the Supes, and Marie’s complicated search for her sister Annabeth. With Polarity quietly investigating from within the school and tensions among the group reaching a breaking point, the upcoming promises to be a turning point that sets the stage for an explosive second half of the season.

With its mix of biting satire, shocking violence, and layered character arcs, Gen V has quickly proven itself as more than just a spin-off and a worthy companion to The Boys. While the upcoming episode may not deliver the season’s biggest climax just yet, it is expected to raise the stakes, deepen the mysteries, and push its characters into even more dangerous territory. One thing is certain: the road ahead for Godolkin’s Supes is only getting darker.