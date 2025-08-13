What role does Lily Newmark play on Alien: Earth? Details explored

Lily Newmark has a role on Alien: Earth, a sci-fi horror franchise, as Nibs. The show recently premiered the first two episodes on August 12, 2025, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu. The Xenomorphs are back from the darkest corners of the universe to create the alien horror among the humans.

It is set in 2120, which is two years before the original Alien film was released. The series revolves around a character named Wendy, who becomes the first successful hybrid (a synthetic body infused with human consciousness). What elevates the plot is when the USCSS Maginot crashes on Earth, which was a research vessel carrying dangerous alien specimens. As the mega-corporation, Prodigy investigates the crash, and what awaits them is an existential alien threat.

Created by Noah Hawley, the series stars a stellar cast such as Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Alex Lawther as Joseph D., Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia, and Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, among others. Among the vast new characters is Lily Newark (Nibs) on Alien: Earth, and this article will read all about her character on the series.

All about the role of Lily Newmark as Nibs on Alien: Earth

The corporations that are dumping children’s minds into adult bodies are growing their hybrid population after a successful transformation shown by Wendy. The follow-up hybrids after her were Erana James as Curly (hybrid), Jonathan Ajayi as Smee (hybrid), and one more hybrid in the series is Lily Newmark (Nibs).

Lily Newmark (a red-haired girl) iis a member of ‘The Lost Boys,’ which is an initial batch of the hybrids. Her role in the series is to be one of the synthetic human hybrids, but before undergoing the hybrid procedure, she was ill, just like the others, and was saved from her terminal illness. As a former human-turned-female hybrid, she struggles to navigate the drastic changes within herself while battling relentless alien threats.

The synopsis of her character as Nibs reads the following:

''A member of "The Lost Boys." Nibs was particularly sick as a human. Thus, she has a progressively difficult time adjusting to her new abilities and life.''

As introduced alongside the other hybrids, Nibs is also a part of Wendy’s team under Prodigy Corporation. While exploring the Maginot wreckage, in the upcoming episodes, she will encounter an eyeball-like alien. While each character will have their own distinct histories, their unique personalities will surely affect how they are going to deal with the aliens on the mission.

Lily Newmark’s Journey Before Alien: Earth

Former model and British actress Lily Newmark had appeared on screen in four episodes of NBC’s Emerald City (2017) as Ryenne. Fans must have also seen her in several episodes of Netflix’s teen hit show Sex Education as Ruthie, and she was also seen in Temple (crime drama) as Eve Milton. She is also known for her role as Iona in Pin Cushion (2017) and Lexi in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

A few of her other notable works include shows and films like Cursed (2020), and she recently starred in A Gentleman in Moscow (2024) and 3 Body Problem ( 2024).

Watch Lily Newmark (Nibs) on Alien: Earth, which has already dropped its two episodes on Hulu and Disney+.