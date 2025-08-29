What role does Jane Elliott play on General Hospital? Character details explored

A still of Tracy Quartermaine from General Hospital (Image via YouTube- Geeral Hospital)

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Jane Elliott plays the character of Tracy Quartermaine. The character was introduced in 1978, and ever since, she has been a central figure in Port Charles. Tracy, the daughter of Edward and Lila Quartermaine, moved to Port Charles, and the drama started right away. She caused serious problems for Alan and Monica Quartermaine right away.

Tracy is still one of the central figures on Port Charles. She recently gained knowledge about a number of significant life events. One of the most centric storylines that she was involved with was when she was taken under arrest under the suspicion of drugging Drew Quartermaine at the Nurses Ball 2025. However, that issue was resolved, and her name was cleared.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Tracy Quartermaine on General Hospital

Tracy Quartermaine is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The role has been most famously portrayed by Jane Elliott since the character’s introduction in 1978. However, there were brief periods when other actresses stepped in. Tracy is one of the most central characters. Recently, she came across shocking news that her house guest, Gio, was none other than her great-grandson, whom she was in search of. Though this news came as a shock to several members of Port Charles, especially Gio's birth mother, Brook Lynn, who had no idea of it.

The character has been at the centre of several major storylines, and to date, she is one of the central figures on the show. She was the one who had Drew Quartermoane removed from the Quartermaine mansion and also took away his last name; now he goes by Drew Cain. Recently on General Hospital, she was also voting in favour of Measure C, which meant removing Sonny Corinthos from Port Charles. She has been against Sonny Corinthos for a while, especially after learning that Sonny had put his dirty money into Deception Cosmetics.

In the recent General Hospital episode, which aired on August 28, 2025, Tracy had an unexpected visitor. Martin came to her, informing her that Drew is behind the case that Stella Henry is involved in. Anyhow, further, her granddaughter, Brook Lynn Quartermain, comes to meet her at the mansion, and tells her that Gio has softened as she saw him talking with Dante.

Here’s about Jane Elliott, the actor behind the character

Jane Elliott is an American actress who was born on January 17, 1947, in NewYork, USA. The actress is best known for her portrayal of Tracy Quaternaine in General Hospital, for which she has won many awards. She is also recognised for her character, Anjelica Deveraux, on Days of Our Lives.

Jane married Luis Felipe Rojas in 1979, and together they have two children; however, the couple got divorced in 1986.

Apart from this, Jane has worked on a number of entertainment projects and is one of the most notable faces for daytime soap opera fans.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

