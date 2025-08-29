What is the Keadaan Salloum zombie story? Viral video claim explored

Keadaan Salloum (Photo: Facebook/@Morbid Curiosity)

A video claiming a young man, Keadaan Salloum, woke up just moments after being declared dead has been circulating online in recent months. Sometime in mid-2025, viral TikToks showed a man sitting on a stretcher in a hospital gown, allegedly after coming back to life.

On July 18, Instagram user @historytimeless shared a post about Salloum, who has since been dubbed "the real-life zombie."

The video shows hospital staff staring in shock as he sits, looking "disoriented or neurologically impaired" after reportedly waking up.

He is later seen walking out of the room, with rumors claiming he walked out of the medical facility.

It is worth noting that there is no official word on the incident, including news reports, death certificates, or autopsy reports.

The name Keadaan Salloum only ever appeared in the caption, and there is no confirmed identity of the man. Further, no hospital has acknowledged the said event.

The video itself is grainy with no update or follow-up, making many further doubt its authenticity.

The tone of the story, as well as its vague origins, suggests it is more likely an unproven urban legend.

Viral posts claimed Keadaan Salloum died in a house fire and had been declared clinically dead

According to Instagram user @historytimeless, the signage seen in the video suggests the medical facility might be located somewhere in Latin America, possibly Mexico.

They also elaborated on various speculation and theories surrounding Keadaan Salloum.

This includes claims that the man overdosed and was wrongfully declared dead due to slow brain activity (he was revived later as it returned to normal). Another suggested the hospital failed to properly confirm his death.

One bizarre theory alleged that Salloum had been used in an experiment. Yet another claimed Keadaan Salloum woke up midway through a medical procedure to remove his organs.

Meanwhile, netizens including Facebook user @Morbid Curiosity noted that there were some videos circulating online that show Keadaan's funeral.

While it remains unclear whether the clip is a hoax, the man's unsettling body language has left many disturbed. Notably, captions in these posts, like "POV: you witness a real-life zombie," added to the unease.

Per Malware Tips, several viral posts claimed Keadaan Salloum died in a house fire. Notably, his name was spelled differently across various posts, including Kadan Salum, Kayanne Salum, or Keadan Salloum.

Doctors declared him clinically dead after finding he had no pulse or brain activity. They eventually removed his organs, and the body was awaiting transfer.

However, the hospital's security footage showed Salloum suddenly sitting up and staring blankly at the nurses.

He eventually can be seen staggering towards the door. The outlet described Keadaan Salloum's movements as zombie-like, "jerky and unnatural."

According to Malware Tips, all viral posts about Salloum have been circulating the same grainy clip. Further, there have been no reports of a man with his name dying in a house fire.

Notably, the outlet noted that claims that he walked after his vital organs were removed was medically impossible.

It also pointed out that there were rare cases of "terminal lucidity," where dying patients briefly regain conscious.