What is the Hana Mayeda controversy? Hozier's girlfriend issues statement in wake of alleged problematic posts going viral

Singer Hozier's girlfriend, Hana Mayeda, has spoken out about the viral screenshots circulating on social media platforms. More than two dozen screenshots were spread by netizens, in which the model supposedly liked various problematic posts from her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The posts included pro-Israel remarks, racist posts, anti-vaccine posts, pro-Donald Trump posts, anti-LGBTQIA+ posts, among others.

Some screenshots included Hana Mayeda's alleged Facebook comments, where she reportedly claimed that she was against teaching children about gender identity.

In another screenshot, Mayeda allegedly wrote on Facebook that she did not support illegal immigration. The model reportedly claimed on another Facebook post that she supposedly was a liberal, but did not support transgender rights.

Hana Mayeda shared her public statement on her Instagram story on Monday. She said that the viral screenshots were "fabricated" and were created to damage her character, her relationship, and Hozier's messaging.

"The posts, likes, and comments attributed to me that have been circulating in the past hours are demonstrably fabricated. I trust people will see them for the obvious falsehoods that they are. I fully support trans rights, and justice, freedom and liberation for the Palestinian people," the model stated.

Mayeda also stated that as a daughter from an immigrant family, the "racist, anti-immigrant rhetoric and Trump support" attached to her name was "abhorrent."

The model requested people to use their voices "for good" and not for spreading hate.

Hozier and Hana Mayeda's relationship explored

Hozier and Mayeda confirmed their relationship when the model posted her vacation pictures on July 25, 2023. Fans spotted the Irish singer in her pictures and asked if it was really him.

The Take Me to Church singer commented after some time and told his fans to refrain from posting such things on his girlfriend's personal page, stating that they intend to keep their relationship private.

Hana replied with a heart emoji. The comment was eventually deleted.

"It'd feel really good if you could refrain from carrying out a conversation like this on my gf's personal page. It's entirely baseless, and feels as insensitive and disrespectful as it would for anyone else. I cherish the privacy we aim to keep for ourselves," the singer wrote.

The same day, Mayeda welcomed her boyfriend's fans on her page and thanked them for their "kindness and decency" on her Instagram stories.

"Hi all, Hana here. Just a note to say thank you for all your kindness and decency online. It's been very much appreciated," Hana Mayeda wrote.

The couple made their red-carpet debut in April of this year, attending the 2025 TIME 100 Gala together.

The model wore a flowy silk dress while the Irish singer-songwriter wore a black suit.

Hana Mayeda was previously criticized for burning desert sage

Hana Mayeda was previously slammed by netizens after her old bridal party pictures resurfaced. For the unversed, Hana got married to her ex-husband in 2019, and she burned desert sage at the time, which is an indigenous practice.

Netizens also found her old Pinterest account, which had many posts with a Native American theme. People started calling her out for cultural appropriation.

At the time, fans also criticized Hozier, claiming that he blocked people on Instagram who commented on Hana's pictures in the comment section of his posts.

In September 2024, Hana Mayeda apologized on her Instagram stories, saying people missed the context behind her bridal party pictures.

However, she was sorry for hurting the sentiments of indigenous people.

Since then, Hana Mayeda has removed her old Pinterest account.

The Irish singer has not commented on his girlfriend's recent alleged problematic posts. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Mayeda and Hozier.