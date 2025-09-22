What is Jordan's power in Gen V? Explained

Jordan Li from Gen V, shifting between male and female forms in a surprising move.

Gen V, the spin-off of The Boys, introduces supes of Godolkin University who exhibit exceptional superpowers. The show aired its second season on September 17, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.

The new season picks up where The Boys season 4 ends. America is still adapting to Homelander's rule, and the new dean of Godolkin University teaches a course that will empower pupils more than before. While Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to class following months of trauma, Cate and Sam are heroes. As a conflict between humans and superhumans looms, our crew discovers a covert operation from the 1960s that could have relevance to the present. Marie is involved in it somehow.

With layered characters and each character with a strong background, the series makes its comeback, introducing viewers to new concepts and mysterious tales. One such character has to be Jordan Li, who is played by London Thor and Derek Luh.



Jordan Li- power and potential

Jordan is one of the most unique individuals with extraordinary powers at Godolkin University. Their ability to transform between male and female on will is a strategic advantage that characterises their different fighting style, which is not just out of curiosity. Their potential for transformation serves as a significant representation of gender variety in the superhero genre and reflects fluidity, self-expression, and non-binary identity, which in today’s world is very relatable and holds a lot of importance.

At Godolkin University, Jordan Li exhibits unusual powers in comparison to other supes. Jordan's enhanced strength in male form enables them to confront adversaries head-on and endure powerful blows that would render others immobile. This style works especially well in circumstances that call for endurance and sheer strength. Jordan's female form focuses more on speed, precision and one's mobility. The duo is unpredictable and challenging to counter because of their ability to execute acrobatic tricks. Jordan's ability to switch between forms fluidly enables them to adjust to changing situations and keep adversaries off balance at all times. Their adaptability allows them to deal with a variety of opponents and conditions, which makes their strength both handy and intimidating in comparison to others.



Jordan Li - Relationships, strengths and weaknesses

In Gen V season 2, Jordan Li shares an enemy-to-lovers relationship with Marie Moreau. Their bond grows after their combined investigation into Luke's death.

Jordan Li is considered one of the most powerful supes and is ranked second after The Golden Boy. With the advantage of transforming between male and female, Jordan Li not only has plenty of advantages but also comes with disadvantages.

The main weakness of someone who is so invulnerable and agile is considered to be non-invincibility, as their power is very durable but definitely not absolute. Jordan themselves admitted that they can lose to Sam, who is more powerful.

With season 2 already underway, Jordan Li’s journey will only expand. They are considered crucial supes in the Godolkin University. With their durability and agility, they will always be known as powerful warriors and a representation of self-worth and tenacity in the dynamic realm of The Boys' universe.

