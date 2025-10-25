What is Carly Rae Jepsen's net worth? Fortune explored as 'Call Me Maybe' singer married Cole M.G.N.

SOMERSET - JUNE 23: Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Somerset, United Kingdom. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Call Me famous pop sensation, Carly Rae Jepsen, is officially married to acclaimed producer Cole Marsden Greif‑Neill, known professionally as Cole M.G.N. The wedding unfolded on October 4 at New York City’s Chelsea Hotel, cementing a high‑profile union between the chart‑topping singer and a six‑time Grammy‑winning behind‑the‑scenes maestro. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carly Rae Jepsen’s worth hovers around $10 million.

Carly Rae Jepsen gets married at the iconic Chelsea Hotel

They first met on the job in May 2021. By the year, the spark had grown into a full‑blown romance. In September 2024, they went public with their engagement. When the search for a venue began, the Chelsea Hotel in New York kept surfacing as the choice, a place that, over the years, had turned into a kind of home away from home for them.

Carly Rae Jepsen posted a series of pictures on her Instagram and captioned them as:

"Husband. That feels good to say. ❤️

New York City ~Oct. 4th. Favourite day of my life."

In an interview with Vogue, Carly said the hotel has a special meaning to the couple. Its reputation, as a sanctuary, seemed to echo their shared love of art and culture. Planning moved along at a tempo with check‑ins that ironed out the details, keeping the whole process feel more joyful than burdensome. When the ceremony began, it unfolded as an emotion‑charged affair, weaving vows and family anecdotes that honored the couple’s journey together. In her words (via News 24):

"We knew we wanted a location that meant something to us, and the Chelsea Hotel had become a home away from home every time we were in New York. As artists, its iconic history and lore made it that much more appealing. For planning, we had weekly dates to talk out all the details of the wedding. This way, it was only ever fun and not too much at once."Being present and at ease was key for both of us."

She continued:

"We wanted it to feel romantic and full of emotion. Our family talked about how we met, and we wrote personal vows to each other that we read aloudBut the energy was just light and joyful. Between the bright baby blue of the background, the wildflowers that surrounded us, and the intimate lighting, walking down the aisle felt like a fever dream. Nothing will top the moment when we first locked eyes, and to be honest, for the first half of the ceremony, we couldn't see anyone else."

Wildflowers swayed about them, soft light drenched the room, and a bold baby‑blue backdrop held the scene in a hue as the two got married.

