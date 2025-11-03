Is Carly Rae Jepsen pregnant? “Call Me Maybe” star delivers life-changing update weeks after marrying Cole M.G.N.

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 16: Carly Rae Jepsen performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Carly Rae Jensen has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The Call Me Maybe singer shared the news in an Instagram post on November 3, 2025. The newlywed singer’s black and white themed post featured slides of Carly in loungewear with her baby bump exposed.

Her husband, music producer Cole M.G.N, aka Cole Marsden GreifNeil, smiles as he cradles his wife’s belly. Jensen captioned the post:

“Oh, hi, baby.”

Congratulatory messages from family, friends and well-wishers filled the couple. Carly and Cole tied the knot on October 4, 2025, at the Chelsea hotel in New York City.

More details about Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole M.G.M's relationship explored as couple announce pregnancy



Carly Rae Jensen and Cole M.G.N began dating after collaborating on the former’s 2023 album The Loveliest Time. The Grammy-nominated singer spoke with PEOPLE in 2023 about how their romance began.

She revealed that her management paired them together for her album, and their working relationship blossomed into more. One of the album’s tracks So Right was inspired by their meet-cute with a skit at the beginning that showed the couple contemplating whether or not it was a good idea for them to have late-night dates:

"I would've been too shy beforehand to be like, 'Do you want to do a skit at the beginning?' But now that we're so close, it was just really fun and playful to be like, 'Let's have this very '80s drama skit at the beginning where you ask me if I should come over and I say no, but then I come anyways.'"

The couple got engaged in September 2024. Carly announced on Instagram while sharing a carousel of photos of herself and Cole.

In an interview with Vogue published on October 24, 2025, Carly Rae Jepsen stated that she kept in mind while shopping for wedding dresses that she was actively trying to conceive.

“We knew we were trying to get pregnant, so I also wanted an alternative dress that was much more flowy that I could sub in for the ceremony or just change into for dancing,”

Carly Rae Jepsen shared photos from her wedding on Instagram on October 25, 2025. She captioned the images:

“Husband. That feels good to say. ❤️ New York City ~Oct. 4th. Favourite day of my life."

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.