What is Cardi B’s beef with influencer Samyra? Online row over fat-shaming remarks explored as the latter’s mom steps in with a tearful message

Samyra's mother shared a message for her daughter in a video (Image via Instagram/samyra)

Samyra and Cardi B have been involved in a dispute for some time, and the former’s mother is now trending for a viral video. Notably, Samyra’s problems with the rapper started when a clip taken from Cardi’s live-streaming session was shared through Reddit on August 8, 2025.

According to BuzzFeed, the video featured the artist seemingly addressing people who were “fat”, saying that they were “fat as fu**.” Samyra opposed her body-shaming remarks and was subsequently targeted by Cardi's fans.

Samyra has already announced her decision to exit social media a few days ago, alleging that she was targeted by Cardi’s fans for her response to Cardi’s comments in the live video.

Meanwhile, the viral clip featuring Samyra’s mother, Sandra Diggs-Miller, was obtained by Empty Nest Joy, and they shared the same on Instagram on August 11, 2025. The clip featured Sandra giving a message to her daughter, as she said:



“To my daughter Samyra, seeing how you’re being bullied and treated online really hurts me. I’m so sorry the world can be so cruel. I love you. You’re perfect to me, and you deserve a lot more respect. Mommy loves you and will always be your biggest defender and protector.”









Cardi was originally speaking about her merch sale in the live video, which was a part of promoting her album Am I the Drama? The merch, which included a T-shirt and a CD along with a card with a signature, was sold out as soon as they were launched on Cardi’s website. Cardi said in the video:



“The box sets are completely sold out, especially because you fat fu**s. You guys are fat as fu**! No Chick-fil-A for y’all. All the 3X sold out! Y’all, the 3X sold out like in 20 minutes!”



As per BuzzFeed, Samyra responded through TikTok, addressing the portion where Cardi said that she has the right to “body-shame” others since she has been targeted similarly in the past. Samyra said in her clip:



“Just because someone else makes a joke doesn’t mean you have to make it, too.”



Samyra reveals how Cardi B responded to her video







Netizens initially criticized Cardi B for the comments she made about the “fat” people in the first live video. While Samyra also responded in a video, Cardi B replied to her by telling her to keep her mouth shut.

Samyra was also trending last week when she referred to Cardi’s response to the TikTok video, saying that the latter used words like “shut the fu** up.” Samyra mentioned that she won’t get discouraged in any way due to Cardi’s response, adding that she has also been harassed through comments and messages, where people targeted her appearance.



“By speaking to me in that way publicly, she once again signaled to millions of people that this kind of language and violence towards fat women is acceptable. I still stand by everything that I said in my video, especially her being talented and powerful. I truly do wish the best for her”, Samyra wrote.



Cardi had previously shared a TikTok video to clarify what she said in the initial video. As per BuzzFeed, she said that she has been making fun of a lot of people and responded to the criticism towards her, questioning why people were taking her words so seriously.

Furthermore, Cardi displayed a cupcake while she was recording the clip and referred to those who slammed her on social media, as she stated:



“If I got y’all upset, here. Here’s a cupcake. I’m not gonna apologize, though, because y’all fu**ing sensitive and wanna cry about some dumb sh*t.”



Apart from being active on social media, Samyra has also been a musician. According to USA Today, she has built a huge fan base on TikTok with her content, accumulating more than 2 million followers.