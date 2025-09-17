What is Baron Davis' height? Everything to know about the Dancing with the Stars contestant

Baron Davis (Image via Getty)

Baron Davis’ height is 191 cm, which is 6’3 ft. Davis is a former professional basketball player as well as a television host and sports analyst. Davis has also been a two-time NBA All-Star player. Baron Davis is one of the celebrity contestants who will be showcasing his dancing skills on Dancing with the Stars season 34.

Baron Davis has been paired with dancing pro Britt Stewart.

The former NBA all-star athlete admitted that he is on the show to learn how to dance and called fellow basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who competed in season 26, his inspiration.

As the athlete had his first performance on the season 34 premiere, Baron revealed to co-host Julianne that his teammates "laughed for like, five minutes" when they got to know that Davis is competing on DWTS.

He further admitted that he was rather eager to get the first dance done.

Dancing with the Stars season 34: Baron Davis surprises the judges with his first performance

Dancing with the Stars season 34 recently made its premiere, and former athlete Baron Davis showcased his dancing skills on stage along with pro Britt Stewart.

His dance performance came as a pleasant shock to judges. Derek Hough said that he had crushed this and called the dance performance "fun."

Hough also praised Baron's charisma in the routine while calling it a great first dance.

Hough further assured the former athlete that he surely has a lot of potential. Even Bruno was equally impressed with Davis' dancing skills, as he called his MC Hammer references "spot on."

Dancing partner Britt Stewart admitted that "she was thrilled to have an athlete as her partner".

The two soon rehearsed their dance to the tunes of "Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer. The NBA All-Star athlete explained that the song gives him "the energy he needs to compete and be in his top game".

The athlete scored a 10 out of 20 in his first performance.

Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Baron Davis admitted to being hesitant to participate

The former NBA footballer has recently admitted in an interview with US Weekly that he was initially a bit hesitant to participate in the dancing show.

“I was a little hesitant,” “You go back and forth, and you’re like, you know, if you do this, you’re all in, and you’re dancing in front of people, a lot of people on TV.” "There's always added pressure because you want to do well, you want to be great, you want to win,” Davis admitted. “And so that’s just an athlete mentality. You just can’t stop thinking about trying to do everything in sync and make it perfect.”

However, Baron Davis further revealed that he finally decided to keep his anxiety and nervousness aside, and explained how to get that as an athlete, even before games, or before practice, and that just means that he is preparing himself for something.

Watch the premiere episode of Dancing With the Stars season 34 exclusively on ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

Viewers can stream the brand new episodes the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.