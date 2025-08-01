What happens in the mid and post-credit scenes of The Naked Gun?

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson (Image via Getty)

The Naked Gun (2025), a reboot and legacy sequel to the venerable Police Squad! series, was written by Akiva Schaffer, Dan Gregor, and Doug Mandan and directed by Schaffer. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are producing the film through Fuzzy Door Productions for Paramount Pictures. It is based on the 1988 Leslie Nielsen-led film series produced by Jim Abrahams and the Zucker brothers, as well as the original 1982 Police Squad! television program. The film, which was released in the United States on August 1, 2025, gives contemporary spectators a new yet recognizable spoof-comedy energy.

The story centers on the son of the original clumsy investigator, Lt.Frank Drebin Jr.(Liam Neeson). When Neeson investigates the mysterious death connected to an electric car company, he adopts the role's deadpan manner and makes a series of ridiculous criminal moves. Drebin uses elaborate parodies of contemporary action franchises and nostalgic running gags to navigate a preposterous plot involving tech mogul Richard Cane (Danny Houston) alongside Beth (Pamela Anderson), a true-crime writer and love interest.

The film, which is only 85 minutes long, bursts with self-aware humor, visual puns, and gags. The Naked Gun is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has been certified 90% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 88%.

The mid-credit scene of The Naked Gun gives a nod to original franchise

A mid-credits scene in The Naked Gun remake recreates the franchise's iconic freeze-frame humor, paying witty homage to the original Police Squad!/Naked Gun legacy. In the scene, which is reminiscent of the famous TV show episode finales, Frank Drebin Jr., played by Liam Neeson, and Beth Davenport, played by Pamela Anderson, are shown lounging in a tropical resort after the show ends. Time then abruptly stops around them.

They engage with the credits overlay, react to the frozen world, break the fourth wall, and even stroll along a hallway where a police cruiser crashes into an office—all of which evoke the visual lunacy of vintage slapstick. This midcredits scene is a self-referential comedy flourish that is ingrained in the franchise's DNA rather than a hint for a sequel.

The movie's full closing credits also include humorous jokes, such as phony crew credits (like "On Set Bureau – IKEA"), cheeky eye chart messages, and a crazy end-credits song sung by Frank, carrying on the Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker custom of using the credits as its last comic canvas.

What is the end-credit scene of The Naked Gun?

In the post-credits sequence, tech tycoon Richard Cane's hidden bunker hosts a planned performance by "Weird Al" Yankovic, carrying on the SNARKy tradition. The bunker is deserted when the heroes defeat the P.L.O.T. Device conspiracy, with the exception of Weird Al, who triumphantly cries, "Oh, come on!" while standing alone on stage.

In addition to these sequences, the movie's end credits are rife with inside jokes and visual puns, including eye charts, fake crew roles, tennis grip labels, and even a recording of Frank's improvised song in a makeshift studio. This echoes the Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker custom of using the credits as a last joke canvas.

These credit sequences are loving homages to series history and mock fans, rather than world-building or sequel plots.

Check in for more updates on the latest films and television shows.

