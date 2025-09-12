What happened to Victoria Nelson's face? TikToker's viral claim against celebrity aesthetician Sonya Dakar explained

TikToker Victoria Nelson (Photo: Instagram/@victorianelsonn)

TikToker Victoria Nelson shared her experience with celebrity aesthetician Sonya Dakar. Known as the "Skin Jedi," Sonya Dakar has decades of experience. She has worked with Hollywood celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Jennifer Lopez, among others.

Victoria Nelson shared in her video, which was uploaded on August 26, 2025, that she first consulted with Sonya Dakar in 2019.

The TikToker shared that she struggled with acne for years, and after using Dakar's skincare line at home, she decided to visit her clinic.

Sonya assured her that her acne could be treated, and when it was, Nelson became a frequent client. In April 2021, Victoria went to the clinic for her usual facial. After it was over, Sonya Dakar suggested a chemical peel.

As soon as the aesthetician put the peel on her skin with a dropper, Victoria felt a burning sensation.

She informed Dakar, and the procedure was stopped. The influencer opened her phone's camera and saw that her skin looked white.

"I saw what I thought looked like a white cream or a white lotion, but pretty quickly realized that that was actually my skin just burned," Nelson said.

After Victoria realized that her skin was burned, the aesthetician advised her that it could be fixed, and it was not permanent damage. Dakar stated that her skin would be in good condition in one week.

She gave Nelson 18 sessions in 2021 and 12 sessions in 2022. The treatment included "aggressive micro-needling," and Victoria spent $30,000 in the two years.

More details on Victoria Nelson's experience with celebrity aesthetician Sonya Dakar

The influencer consulted with a dermatologist in July 2022. She informed her that the damage was long-term, and Sonya Dakar should have sent her to the burn unit or a plastic surgeon immediately.

Victoria Nelson then underwent treatments with the dermatologist, which included laser therapy.

In January 2023, Sonya Dakar contacted Nelson and requested that she continue treatment in her clinic.

The TikToker trusted the aesthetician, thinking that she was present in the room and saw what happened to her skin. She ended up taking 10 sessions and spent $10,000 at Dakar's clinic.

"In the way that I was thinking during this time, which is maybe stupid, but I really kind of had this thought that she was the only person on this planet who knew what happened in that room, so she's the only one who can figure out a solution," the TikToker said.

Since 2023, Nelson has not stayed in touch with Sonya Dakar. She noted that several professionals had told her the chemical peel was supposedly medical grade, something an aesthetician does not have access to.

The micro-needling treatments were also not supposed to be done by an aesthetician.

Victoria showed that her face still had the white marks on both cheeks and forehead, along with a dent on her forehead where skin did not regenerate.

Over the years, the TikToker spent $60,000 in the aesthetician's clinic and $30,000 on other treatments done by various professionals.

Victoria shared that she saw many young girls taking Sonya's treatments without doing much research, and she came out with her experience so that people can be informed.

Victoria Nelson shared screenshots of the bad reviews and articles Sonya Dakar had over the years.

She said that she was "shocked and horrified" by reading past clients' and employees' statements.

The influencer stated that she did not receive any resolution despite reaching out to the medical board and pursuing the legal route.

The celebrity aesthetician Sonya Dakar has not addressed Victoria Nelson's video. Stay tuned for more updates.