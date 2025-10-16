What happened to Splikity after its appearance on Shark Tank? Details explored

Shark Tank (Image via ABC)

In Shark Tank season 7, Chad and Doug Clark appeared on the show, seeking $200,000 for 20% equity in their password management software company, Splikity.

Splikity was introduced as a password management app created in 2013 to enhance online security. The management app is used to generate “stores, and updates strong, unique passwords across devices.”

However, they left without securing a deal after their pitch. According to the Shark Tank Recap, the Splikity update revealed that after airing, the app did not experience the “Shark Tank effect.” It was further reported that while the app remained available on the iOS App Store, the number of users had been minimal, with limited reviews.

The reports stated that Splikity had fewer than 1,000 downloads by 2019. The company's social media page also remains almost inactive. While the app is not making much buzz around, as a browser extension is "available via the Chrome web store, it is accompanied by the warning, "This extension may soon no longer be supported because it doesn't follow best practices for Chrome extensions."

Shark Tank season 7: An update on Splikity

In terms of the company’s update, it seems like they failed to capitalise on their exposure on Shark Tank. The app did not experience significant demand after its release. While the website remains functional, the company does not have much visibility or an uproar about it. The app review remains poor, as users have been complaining about technical issues, and no free trial is provided.

Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec were not pleased with the business proposal, raising strong concerns about the company's credibility. With Cuban discussing the company, Chad and Doug soon revealed that they had no formal technology or security background, which led Mark to immediately drop out of the deal. Robert was not pleased with the responses while stating that "cybersecurity is not a field where answers should be unclear."

The Clarks gave an update about their experience on Shark Tank

Chad and Doug Clark have opened up about their experience on the show in an interview with Forbes contributor Rich Winley. The Clarks explained that one of the things they could have explored further is the fact that they did not have a formal education in computer science.

“Some of the most successful companies out there are led by non-technical founders. As long as you have the passion and drive to learn something you can learn it.”

They further added that, although they were unable to convey this point effectively during their pitch, their major differentiator from the competition was their emphasis on user experience. The Clarks concluded by saying that they were "bootstrapping."

