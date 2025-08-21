What happened to Emily Long of Madbury? TikTok family story explored in wake of tragedy

Emily Long and her husband and kids (Photo: Facebook/@Abby Blabby)

The New Hampshire Attorney's Office has released a press release stating that Emily Long was the one who murdered her husband and two kids before shooting herself.

On Monday (August 18, 2025), police officers arrived at the Long family's home in Madbury, New Hampshire, after a person called 911 as they could not contact the family. The officers found the dead bodies of Emily Long, her husband Ryan Long, and their two children, Parker and Ryan. Their third child, a toddler, was unharmed and was found confused near the bodies.

On Wednesday, autopsies of the deceased were done, and the New Hampshire Attorney's Office announced in a press release that Emily Long shot her husband multiple times, then shot the kids once, before killing herself with a self-inflicted gunshot.

"Based upon the information available at this time, it appears that in the early morning hours of Monday, August 18, 2025, Ms. Long took a handgun from the home and caused the deaths of Ryan Long and her two children, Parker and Ryan, and then took her own life immediately thereafter," the New Hampshire Attorney's Office stated.

The New Hampshire Attorney's Office also stated that the investigation was ongoing as they are trying to uncover many "concerns" and "issues" in the Long family.

They also requested people to stop spreading their speculations and theories that the murder-suicide was supposedly caused by a "single reason or stressor."

More details on Emily Long's family

According to his LinkedIn page, Ryan Long was the school psychologist for the Oyster River Cooperative School District and an adjunct instructor at Plymouth State University Graduate Programs.

Emily was the Director of Operations at Wing-itz Restaurant Group for the past seven years. One month ago, she posted on LinkedIn that she was looking for a new job.

Emily documented her daily life with three kids on her TikTok account @emilylong41. It had more than 7,500 followers before the page was made private. She uploaded 80 videos in total.

The Emily Long murder-suicide was a tragic incident that occurred in Madbury, New Hampshire, on August 18, 2025.. https://t.co/lue6mxxvwp pic.twitter.com/oV21uEjlT5 — Wiz Winn (@wiz98170) August 20, 2025

In April 2025, Long shared that her husband was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

The TikToker noted that the medications caused Ryan to develop mood swings, and it gave them a lot of stress.

She shared in one video how they told their children about the cancer, and the two oldest understood. However, their toddler was oblivious.

Emily Long openly discussed her struggles with her followers.

In her last TikTok video, which was uploaded two days before the murder-suicide, Emily shared that she had been in a depressive state and was trying to get "out of the rut," as it was even affecting her youngest child.

"Today, I decided I need to make a conscious effort to shift my mindset. I'm getting out of this depression whether I want to or not. I am determined to create normalcy... I'm trying to get myself out of the rut, our kids are definitely struggling, and now I'm starting to notice some changes in our 3-year-old," Emily Long stated in the TikTok video.

The Emily Long Madbury murder case investigation is still ongoing. Stay tuned for more updates.