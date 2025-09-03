What happened to Drew Cain on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

Someone shot Drew Cain (Image via ABC Network)

In the September 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Port Charles was rocked by a shocking turn of events when an intruder broke into Drew Cain’s home and shot him. As Drew collapsed from the first bullet, the shooter coldly waited for him to hit the ground before firing another round.

This scene left the fans of the soap opera in shock and wondering who it could be, though several people do not like the congressman, but fans were left wondering, Who shot Drew Cain on General Hospital? and the most important question, Is Drew Cain dead?

Here’s everything to know about Drew Cain’s current storyline on General Hospital

Drew Cain, one of the most notorious characters on the soap opera, has been at the center of several major storylines. In the recent episode of General Hospital, which aired on September 2, 2025, while Drew was enjoying his drink and seeing the ring that he was going to give Willow again, an intruder walked in and shot him from behind. The shooter ruthlessly stayed to fire another bullet on his back.

Over the years, Drew has come out to be this villainous character who has made many enemies through his actions on Port Charles. Currently, there is a list of people who wouldn’t be sad if he died.

Recently, he fast-tracked the insurance fraud case, which sent Stella Henry to jail. Meanwhile, he also got his hands on the information about Sonny bribing the judge to declare the verdict in Michael’s favour.

He also recently clashed with Jason Morgan after pushing Chase to arrest Danny for taking Scout out of the camp without permission.

The situation also sparked a heated argument with Alexis, adding more strain to his relationships.

With these conflicts piling up, Drew has found himself surrounded by a growing list of enemies in the current General Hospital storyline.

Anyhow, the question that arises in everyone’s mind is, Who shot Drew on General Hospital? The preview for the upcoming episode of General Hospital hints at growing tension, with nearly everyone coming across as a potential suspect.

However, one that stood out the most was Carly Corinthos. In the preview, Carly was seen looking guilty and visibly shaken. She also admitted on going something went wrong, particularly with Drew Cain, she said,

“I made a huge mistake with Dre Cain.”

Could Carly be the one who shot Drew Cain on General Hospital?

Elsewhere, Michael was also seen at the Quatermaone mansion, admitting to Brook Lynn that he would do anything to keep Willow away from these kids.

With Cain’s reputation and social circle, the possibilities about the person who really shot him could be endless.

However, this also gave rise to a very important question: Is Drew Cain Dead?

There has been no official confirmation about the fact that this incident will bring an end to the character, or he will have a magical recovery, or even come back from the dead.

That is something that General Hospital is doing these days with Dr. Britt coming back, and the reports that confirmed that Nathan West will also be coming back to Port Charles. The fate of the character still hangs in the air with endless possibilities.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

