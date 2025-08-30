What happened to Celeste Wilson? Tributes pour in as beloved news anchor passes away at 42

Celeste Wilson was employed in various local news stations throughout her career (Representative image via mustafa alabri/Unsplash)

Celeste Wilson, 42, has recently passed away from a heart attack. The news anchor was a part of WAPT, an affiliate of ABC, for many years, and the popular station confirmed the news through its official website earlier this week on Wednesday, August 27.

Wilson’s colleagues and close friends recalled their experience of working with her on various platforms. WAPT additionally mentioned in their report that although Celeste was associated with them for a brief period, her professionalism and dedication as a journalist managed to leave a positive impression on everyone.



“All of us here at 16 WAPT are heartbroken by their sudden loss, and our thoughts are with Celeste’s family and friends”, the station said.



Netizens specifically expressed their grief in the comments section of a Facebook post by WAPT, with people advising everyone to take heart attacks or any other health issues seriously.

People even sent their prayers to Celeste Wilson’s family members and requested everyone else to live and enjoy their lives as much as they can.

President and general manager of WAPT, Peter Keith, also wrote in a report on Friday, August 29, that Wilson used to “light up the room” and was an individual who elevated stories along with those who were working with her at the same place.



“She believed journalism in service - showing up, asking fair questions, and giving voice to those too often unheard. We are grateful for the time we shared, the example she set, and the light she left behind”, Keith said.



Celeste Wilson was active in the world of news for a long time







Born in New Orleans, Celeste decided to build a career in broadcast journalism many years ago. She had a close bond with Mississippi and completed her higher studies at the Los Angeles-based Northwestern State University and the Arizona State University.

Celeste Wilson was employed at different local news stations in her career and even hosted a weekly broadcast on PBS.

Furthermore, her journey started at the Louisiana-based KNOE. Among the local stations, she worked at KARK for around a year and exited the company in August 2024.

Apart from these, she was a part of KARK, an affiliate of NBC News. Despite being a popular face due to her frequent presence on different stations, Wilson opted to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. Detailed information on her early days remains unknown for now.

One of her colleagues, Megan West, also shared a video on Facebook featuring Celeste. The caption stated that the clip was captured when Wilson went to cover the Girl Scouts of Mississippi Women of Distinction Induction breakfast. The tribute also mentioned:



“She was new to our team and so lovely. We chatted about how she was adjusting to morning show hours and life a few hours from her home in Louisiana.”



Celeste Wilson was not active on social media, and as of this writing, there are no details available on her funeral and survivors.