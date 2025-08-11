What happened to C Money of Fast Cash Boyz? Members explored amid reports of Memphis rapper passing away

Fast Cash C Money (Photo: Instagram/@__streetpreacher)

C Money from the Memphis-based rap duo Fast Cash Boyz has passed away on Sunday (August 10, 2025). The rapper formed the group with his friends, TP Stackz, Money, and C Jizzle, in the mid-2010s. Then the rap group turned into a duo as C Money and C Jizzle remained.

According to various reports on Facebook, C Money passed away early Sunday morning due to gun violence. Per Fox News' August 10, 2025, report, police officers were alerted as an overnight shooting was reported on Macaulay Drive and the Macaulay Cove area that night.

C Money was found dead at the scene, in the Maritavia Street and Georgian Drive area. According to the media outlet, homes in the neighborhood were hit by the gunfire.

The rapper's girlfriend and mother of his children, Kya Smith, first shared the news of his passing in a Facebook post. Calling the rapper her best friend, she uploaded pictures and videos with C Money. In another Facebook post, Kya uploaded videos of his daughter.

"You literally was my best f**king friend !!!!! Cordney wtf am i suppose to do? You told me you had me foreverrrr! This my everyday person. My life will never be the same I LOVE YOU 4L," she wrote.

C Money's girlfriend launched a GoFundMe for his children

Kya Smith launched a GoFundMe on August 10, 2025, for the rapper's two children. She shared in the description of the fundraiser that his sudden passing due to "senseless gun violence" has left their family and community "devastated."

Kya Smith requested $10,000 for the rapper's one son and one daughter. She noted that the money would go towards the children's expenses and to arrange the rapper's funeral service.

"His children are left to face a world without their dad, and we are coming together as a community to lift them up during this unimaginable time. We are asking for your support to help cover funeral expenses, provide for his children's needs, and ensure that his legacy lives on. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference and is deeply appreciated," the description stated.

Kya Smith then asked his followers to pray for him and to keep his family in their prayers. The Fast Cash Boyz member's funeral would be held on August 23, 2025. So far, $560 has been donated to his GoFundMe.

In one Facebook post, Kya stated that she would take care of his children. She also expressed that she wished she could save his life.

"Cordney my heart!!! I will literally give that man whatever he knew that! And he did the same for me We was a real Team, i promise to always make sure your kids good.. wish i could've saved you," Smith wrote.

Content creator and musician Ben Da Don reacted to C Money's sudden passing on a livestream. He was livestreaming in a restaurant on Twitch when he was informed that his friend had passed away. He quickly left the place and called his friend, asking about the details of the rapper's passing.

C Money is survived by his girlfriend and his children. Stay tuned for more updates.