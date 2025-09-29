What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 29, 2025

Sheila and Luna (Image via Instagram / boldandbeautifulcbs)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on September 29, 2025, at Bill’s house, Luna showed off her pregnancy and taunted Electra until she snapped and punched her, sparking chaos.

At the same time, Deacon struggled after learning the truth about Luna. Feeling betrayed by Sheila, he turned to Taylor for support, and their talk hinted at a new bond.

Elsewhere, Li confronted Sheila at Il Giardino about her secrets and how they could affect Finn and Steffy. Sheila feared Deacon might never come back, leaving her shaken and desperate.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Monday, September 29, 2025

Luna pushes Electra to breaking point

At Bill’s house, Luna announced her pregnancy and bragged about being the mother of Will’s child. She mocked Electra, even saying Will was “the best she ever had.”

Katie tried to calm things down, but Luna kept taunting about their “happy family.”

Electra pushed Luna to admit she had trapped Will on purpose. Things heated up when Will accused Luna of spiking his drinks at a party. Bill grew furious, but Katie held him back.

The fight ended when Electra slapped Luna across the face, knocking her down.

Chaos erupts after the punch

After the punch, the room turned chaotic. Luna jumped at Electra, shouting that nothing could stop her from being with Will. Bill and Will pulled her back while Katie reminded her that no one even knew if the baby was Will’s.

Still, Luna promised that Will would love her and their child once it was proven.

Electra hit back with harsh words, saying Luna’s obsession was pointless and love couldn’t be forced. Will agreed and told Luna he hated her.

Electra’s sharp comments seemed to give Luna a new reason to fight harder, hinting at more trouble ahead.

By the end of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Bill ordered Luna to leave, making it clear her tricks would not be allowed. After she left, Katie comforted Electra and reminded her how much Will cared for her.

At first Electra held back, but soon she let Will hug her. However, their moment was cut short when Luna secretly returned, rubbing her belly as she watched them closely.

Sheila and Li clash over secrets

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Li confronted Sheila after finding out Deacon had learned about Luna. Li was furious and warned that Finn and Steffy would be devastated once the truth came out.

Sheila grew defensive and pointed out Li’s own mistakes instead of taking the blame.

Their talk showed how shaken Sheila really was. She admitted that Deacon had left her after learning the truth. Li guessed he would eventually come back, but Sheila wasn’t sure.

Her fear of losing him completely revealed a rare, vulnerable side behind her usual manipulative ways.

Deacon opens up to Taylor

At Taylor’s office, Deacon went to her for support as he wrestled with his feelings. He admitted that Sheila had hidden the truth about Luna, and he couldn’t forgive her for it. He paced the room, torn between still loving Sheila and being angry at her lies.

Taylor listened kindly and reminded him that loving someone who never changes often ends in pain. Deacon said he no longer trusted Sheila and even wondered if everyone was right about her being unstable.

Their talk ended with a sense of closeness, suggesting Taylor might become a new confidante or possibly more for him.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episode of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.