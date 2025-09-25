What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 25, 2025

Sheila and Luna (Image via Instagram / boldandbeautifulcbs)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on September 25, 2025, tensions rose as secrets came out and relationships were tested. At the Forrester guesthouse, Will’s shocking confession left Electra stunned, while Luna enjoyed the trouble she caused, creating more strain in the family.

Meanwhile, Bill and Katie dealt with old emotions and the risks of Luna’s return. Bill pushed for another chance with Katie, but she reminded him it wasn’t the right time.

Elsewhere, Deacon confronted Sheila about Luna, and her confession shook their marriage. By the end, everyone connected to Luna’s return was left deeply affected.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Thursday, September 25, 2025

Will stuns Electra with Luna’s survival

At the Forrester guesthouse on The Bold and the Beautiful, Will shocked Electra by revealing that Luna was alive. He explained that Li had secretly saved her, but Electra grew furious when she realized he had seen Luna.

Angry and hurt, she snapped, “Luna. You slept with Luna.” Will insisted Luna had tricked him, but Electra struggled to forgive the betrayal.

Luna relishes her leverage

At Bill’s house, Luna enjoyed the chaos her return created. She looked forward to Electra’s reaction and even hinted that she might be pregnant.

Bill and Katie were not pleased and decided to keep Luna hidden until a paternity test could be done.

Bill felt guilty and tried to use the crisis to reconnect with Katie, but she reminded him it wasn’t the right time. Luna, on the other hand, was confident that she and Will would end up together, claiming her baby would tie them forever.

Sheila and Deacon’s confrontation explodes

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon pressed Sheila for answers and finally got the truth that Luna was alive. Sheila admitted it with unsettling excitement, leaving Deacon shocked and angry. She insisted Luna was her daughter, but he was furious she had kept it from him.

Sheila explained she had followed Li and discovered Luna’s recovery, denying she was directly involved. Her excuses only made Deacon more suspicious.

When she tried to reach for him, he pulled away. Hurt and betrayed, Deacon stormed out, leaving their marriage on shaky ground.

Deke and Remy face hard truths

Back at Remy’s apartment, Deke tried to process what had happened with his father. He admitted that he had told Deacon the truth about Luna being alive, which had led to the explosive fight with Sheila.

Deke worried that Sheila might have known much more than she claimed, and the thought troubled him deeply.

Remy, however, urged Deke to stay far away from Luna and avoid getting pulled into her drama. Even though Deke agreed in words, he still felt caught in the emotional mess and couldn’t shake the weight of everything that had happened.

Electra learns the full extent of Luna’s hold

The night ended with Will sharing another painful truth with Electra. He told her about the chaos at Luna’s apartment and finally admitted that Luna was staying at Bill’s house.

Electra was horrified to learn that Luna wasn’t in prison but living under Will’s father’s roof.

Will then revealed that Luna had dropped a pregnancy test during the fight. The thought that she might be carrying his child devastated Electra.

Overwhelmed, she pushed Will away, unable to handle the news. He told her he loved her, but Electra, pale and shaken, looked like she might collapse under the weight of it all.

