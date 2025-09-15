What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 15, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered on March 23, 1987. The BB episode on September 12, 2025, had a number of incidents. Donna saw that Eric was distracted at Il Giardino, which led to an urgent call from Ridge and Brooke. They called Donna and Eric to their office, where Ridge told them that he had married Brooke again. In the meantime, things got worse between Will and Luna.

Will was still determined to send Luna back to jail, but when she escaped, he shocked Katie and Bill by saying that Luna was still alive. The shock grew even more when Will admitted that Luna was the woman he had sex with at a party. Thomas kept helping his mother, Taylor, who was heartbroken because Ridge's decision to marry Brooke caused problems in the family.

On the September 15, 2025, episode, things got worse when Thomas confronted Brooke about what she had done, Will told his parents some shocking news, and Luna asked Remy for help.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (September 15, 2025)

Eric Supports Ridge

Ridge mentioned to Eric that he was relieved about marrying Brooke in the Forrester Creations CEO office. Ridge was joyful despite knowing Taylor and Thomas might struggle with this decision. He worried about Thomas' reaction, but Eric reassured him that everything would be fine. Thomas was Ridge's biggest concern after Paris' breakup, given his emotional turmoil. Eric advised Ridge to cherish his love for Brooke and that Taylor would move on after being hurt. Ridge prepared to leave Taylor's home, and the emotional conversation revealed complex family dynamics.

Thomas Confronts Brooke

Thomas confronted Brooke with simmering anger in the design office. He accused her of irreparably harming his family, especially his mother, Taylor. Brooke tried to reason with Thomas, but he refused. He asked if she and Ridge were married again, pointing to her wedding ring. His anger grew as he accused Brooke of manipulating Ridge into marrying her. Thomas wasn't ready to hear Brooke's story about Ridge and her. His loyalty to his mother and hurt over Ridge's decision were clear as he warned Brooke that the situation would not end well.

Thomas Loses Control

Thomas became angry as the confrontation continued. He mocked Brooke as “the slut from the valley” and accused her of manipulating Ridge to win him back. Brooke was shocked by his harsh words and resisted. Thomas's fury peaked when he grabbed her arm, getting Brooke to shout at him to stop. Ridge entered and intervened, intensifying the scene. Thomas yelled at his father for his choices after Ridge pulled him away from Brooke.

Will’s Shocking Revelation

Will's revelation shocked Bill and Katie at the Spencer estate. He revealed that Luna was alive and had exploited him at a party. Will's insistence and the gravity of the situation shocked Bill, who thought he was joking. Will said Li saved Luna, but his comment about their sexual encounter shocked Bill and Katie. Will implied that things were worse than they seemed, leaving his parents wondering what could be more shocking. Bill and Katie were shaken by Will's revelation about Luna's actions at the party.

Luna Seeks Shelter with Remy

Luna approached Remy for help, desperate and seeking refuge. She explained that Will now knew she was alive, causing an emotional storm. Luna admitted her actions had gotten out of hand and sought refuge with Remy. Remy reluctantly listened as Luna confessed that she drugged Will at a party, making him think he was with someone else. She wanted to bond with him, but now she knew the consequences. Luna told Remy she would reveal more details when the time was right, leaving viewers wondering what would happen in the coming days.

On September 15, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful had some shocking news. Ridge and Brooke's love was tested by Thomas, and Will's news devastated Bill and Katie. Luna sought refuge with Remy as her relationship with Will became more complicated. All BB episodes are available to stream on CBS.