What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for September 9, 2025

Cast of CBS's Beyond The Gates (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

On the September 9, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Ted Richardson and Nicole Richardson had a huge argument with each other, where Nicole said that nothing Ted would ever do could make her forgive him for having an affair with Leslie Thomas during their marriage. Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro spent some time with each other, and Eva made him a deal.

Meanwhile, Bill Hamilton and Dani Dupree got closer to each other, which worried Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, and she warned Bill not to hurt Dani and toy with her emotions. In addition to these developments, Allison was arrested and put behind bars by Jacob Hawthorne at the police station. While getting her mugshot picture clicked, Allison kept referring to Chelsea Dupree Hamilton as her wife and recited and quoted Chelsea’s social media feed.

Everything that happened on the September 9, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the September 9, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Ted Richardson accused Nicole Richardson of being cold towards him and not acknowledging any of his efforts to try to mend their marriage. Nicole focused on how she had been busy and caught up with Chelsea Dupree Hamilton going missing and trying to comfort the members of the Dupree family. Ted went over to the Dupree mansion to tell Anita and Vernon Dupree about how he had duped Leslie Thomas and prevented her from buying a house inside Fairmont Crest Estates.

However, Nicole made it crystal clear to Ted that there was nothing he could do that would make her forgive him for having an affair with Leslie during their marriage. Eva Thomas met with Tomar Navarro with the goal in mind to hire him for Leslie Thomas so that he could end up helping them get Leslie the house of her dreams. Eva made it clear to Tomas that his task could involve going up against his boss, Bill Hamilton. While Eva and Tomas spent time together, Tomas’s girlfriend, Katherine Kat Richardson, came over to their table and started having an argument with Eva. After a while, Eva exited.

On Beyond The Gates, Anita and Vernon Dupree tried their best to organize a breakfast in honor of Chelsea coming back home, but right in the middle of things, Chelsea ended up leaving hastily. While every member of the Dupree household seemed to be shocked, Nicole calmed everyone down and said that they should allow her to have her space and let her decide how to move forward.

Bill Hamilton and Dani Dupree shared a close moment with each other while Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne watched the two of them. She seemed to get concerned for her mother and ended up warning Bill not to play with Dani’s emotions, and he guaranteed her that he was not.

In addition to these developments, Allison got arrested by Jacob Hawthorne and was put behind bars. While getting her mugshot picture taken while wearing orange prison scrubs, she kept acting as though it were a photoshoot. She also continuously kept calling Chelsea her wife and also recited the entirety of Chelsea’s social media feed.

Fans can watch and stream the show on CBS and Paramount+.