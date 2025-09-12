What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for September 12, 2025

Samantha, Bill & Ashley (Image via CBS Network)

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, which aired on September 12, 2025, the Fairmont Crest gates were filled with dramatic events that left fans on the edge. As Ashley confronts Andre, she finds herself determined to make a bold and defining choice about the course of her life. At the same time, Kat is faced with something wholly unexpected, an incident that may have significant consequences for her own future.

Meanwhile, Dani and Bill continue to share meaningful moments as they bond over their daughters. Additionally, Bill is also seen strengthening his relationship with Chelsea and Naomi, particularly in the aftermath of Chelsea’s recent kidnapping incident, which has added an emotional layer to their family dynamic.

Here’s everything that happened on Beyond the Gates on September 12, 2025

Ashley’s dilemma

Beyond the Gates opens with Ashley at the hospital, working as usual; however, she runs into Andre, who was texting Dani. Andre asks Ashley about Derek’s condition after his accident, and the two further discuss their brief period together, which Derek secretly hears. Later, Ashley goes into Derek’s room, where he expresses that he is grateful to have her back in his life.

Further, Ashley was seen with her mother, discussing how she still has feelings for Andre, but can not leave Derek.

However, her mother responded that she should be careful about her decision and choose the sure thing, rather than a possibility or relying on something uncertain.

Later on, Beyond the Gates, things took a turn when Ashley went back to the hospital and walked into Derek’s room.

As soon as Derek was about to say something, she interrupts him and kneels to propose to him, leaving everyone in shock.

Bill bonds with his family

At the Country Club on Beyond the Gates, Dani and Bill sat together discussing Chelsea, and how she still is traumatised.

During their exchange, Dani teases Bill about how his new wife must have faced inconvenience following the recent incident, and she further mocks him by suggesting that he should make it up to her with jewelry as a token of apology.

Their conversation is interrupted by Andre’s entry, and Bill leaves but also gives a sharp look to him.

Back at the mansion, Naomi urges Chelsea not to give up her influencer career, as this leads to Allison holding power over her.

Later, their father, Bill, comes in and tries to bond with Naomi and Chelsea. He jokes about not giving them space moving forward and being super involved in their lives.

Kat sees something shocking

Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, while Kat is out, Samantha invited a boy to the Chelsea Kat HQ for a project. Though she had already done it, she just wanted to get to know him better, and eventually the two of them ended up kissing.

However, the little project is interrupted when Kat walks in and asks the boy to leave.

Later, Samantha asks her Aunt Kat not to tell her dads about it. She agrees but warns her never to do this again in her office.

However, this was not the only shocking thing Kat saw; she later saw her boyfriend, Tomas, sitting and bonding with her arch-nemesis/half-sister Eva.

Catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+

