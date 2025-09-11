What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for September 11, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Everything that happened on the September 11, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the September 11, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Hayley Lawson Hamilton tried to get Bill Hamilton, her husband, to spend some time with her and also told him about how she had been feeling left out and neglected ever since he had begun to spend all his time at the Dupree mansion and with Dani Dupree.

However, Bill did not pay any heed to Hayley’s concerns and brushed her issues off. Hayley later met with her friend Caroline and told her how she felt like an outcast in Fairmont Crest Estates.

The two of them formulated a plan together for Hayley to pretend to be attracted to another man so that Bill would get jealous and spend more time with her.

On Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree met with Vanessa McBride over some coffee and told her that she had enjoyed connecting with Bill, her former husband, and she felt their efforts to sustain their relationship would last.

Vanessa went over to the casino and met with Joey Armstrong, her former partner, and tried to ask him to not hurt her husband, Doug McBride, but their conversation took a very different turn, and the two of them ended up getting intimate with each other.

After a while, they were interrupted when Doug walked in on them.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton spent time with Katherine Kat Richardson and shared with her how she had not been keeping well, and her job as a social media influencer scared her ever since she had returned home from her hostage situation with Allison.

However, Kat seemed to focus more on their purse collection launch, and Chelsea felt that she was ignoring Chelsea’s mental health. In addition to these developments, Derek Baldwin kept it a secret from Doctor Madison Montgomery and Ashley Morgan that he had begun to get some feeling back in his legs, in an attempt to gain attention from Ashley.

Fans can watch episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.



