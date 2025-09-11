What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for September 10, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

On the September 10, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were revealed. Ted Richardson met with Nicole and had a conversation with her regarding trying to fix their marriage, but to no avail, and Nicole shot his proposition down immediately.

Bradley Smitty Smith and Martin Richardson reconciled with each other and ended up getting intimate as well. Dani met with Bill at the Dupree mansion and sat close to him, which prompted the members of the Dupree family to be suspicious of them.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton met with Allison at the police department, where Allison told Chelsea that it had been completely her fault that she had designed her social media posts in such a way that it was bound to attract stalkers.

Chelsea sought comfort from Doctor Madison Montgomery, her partner, and also clarified with her that she and Allison had not gotten intimate with each other while she had been held captive.

In addition to these developments, at the hospital, Derek Baldwin and Ashley Morgan spent time with each other, and Ashley suggested to him that he had a hero complex.

Derek also realized that he had lost feeling in both his legs and became extremely shocked.

On the September 10, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Martin Richardson shared with his husband, Bradley Smitty Smith, how hard it had been on him trying to handle and cope with his parents’, Ted Richardson and Nicole Richardson’s, divorce. Smitty sympathized with him, and the two of them ended up kissing each other passionately.

Both of them reconciled with each other and ended up spending time in their bedroom and got intimate with each other. However, when Martin shared that he felt he would not have to sleep on the couch any longer, Smitty said that he needed more time to start trusting Martin again.

At the Dupree mansion, Ted Richardson tried his best to get everyone, including his estranged wife Nicole Richardson, to praise him for duping Leslie Thomas and not letting her buy a mansion inside Fairmont Crest Estates.

However, nobody applauded his efforts, and he shared that he felt used and that nobody acknowledged his efforts. In a fit of anger, Ted said that while he was ostracized for one mistake he had made, Bill, Dani’s former husband, did not have to suffer at all.

On Beyond The Gates, at the police station, Allison was held by Jacob Hawthorne, and Chelsea Dupree Hamilton went over to meet with her.

Both women had a heated exchange with each other, where Allison accused Chelsea of crafting her social media in such a manner that stalkers were drawn to it.

Chelsea shared how bad she felt with Dani Dupree and Doctor Madison Montgomery, both of whom assured her to give the situation time. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Ashley Morgan told Derek that she felt he had a severe hero complex.

A little while later, Derek also realized that he had lost feeling in both his legs, much to his shock. Dani and Bill spent time at the Dupree mansion on Beyond The Gates, and the Duprees seemed to get concerned.

