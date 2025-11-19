What easter egg is Dwayne Johnson rocking in new 'Jumanji'? Heartfelt nod to late icon Robin Williams spotted on set

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Black Adam" photocall at NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding hotel on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage)

The next Jumanji movie is in the works, and Dwayne Johnson shared a few behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram on November 19, 2025. The actor, while driving a golf cart around the Universal Studios lot, shared that he was excited to be shooting the first day of the new fantasy adventure film.



Johnson revealed he was wearing an easter egg as a tribute to the late actor Robin Williams, who played the role of Alan in the original 1995 Jumanji movie.

“You know, day one of the Jumanji excitement. That was cool,” he began. “So good to be shooting in Los Angeles. I have not shot a film in Los Angeles, and I don't know when. So it feels so good to bring a production back home to Los Angeles.”

He continued:

“And have our hard-working crew sleep in their own bed every night. Very cool and especially just a big fun movie like Jumanji.”

He gestured to the necklace he was wearing.

“As you see, a little easter egg with Doctor Bravestone. This is the dice from the original Jumanji with Robin Williams as a show of respect and a way of honouring Robin and this entire franchise that he started, as we film our very last Jumanji. Big finale. Here we go. Let's shoot.”

Dwayne Johnson in the next sequel of Jumanji

Dwayne Johnson joined the Jumanji franchise in 2017 with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He starred in the movie alongside other celebrities, including Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. They also appeared in the 2019 sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level.

All four original actors are expected to return for the last sequel in the trilogy. The film, described as the final installment in the Jumanji series, was officially announced on November 12, 2025, via an Instagram post. It was captioned:

“New level unlocked. #JumanjiMovie is officially in production.”

Dwayne Johnson teased the sequel back in 2022 during the promotion for Black Adam. He said:

“I can’t wait for Jumanji 3. I'm working with Jake Kasdan, who's our director. We're doing a movie called Red One together. But we'll continue to write, develop the Jumanji 3. I cannot wait!”

He added:

“Jake has a very, very special cool idea that for Jumanji 3 could be the finale. But in the spirit of that, it's really special. I'll just say that.”

