What does the SKIMS face wrap do: Snatched jaw or neck support? Details explored as Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand unveils new collection

SKIMS (Photo: Instagram/@skims)

Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS, has now launched a face wrap. The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap retails for $48 and is available in two colours: clay and cocoa.

The official SKIMS website states that the face wrap provides both jaw and neck support, as it gives "targeted compression" for "shaping and sculpting" the wearer's face.

The collection is created with the shapewear brand's signature stretchy fabric, which also contains "collagen yarns." According to the product description, it is made with 81% Polyamide and 19% Elastane. The face wrap is easy to use, thanks to its Velcro closures at the top and near the neck.

"Our first-ever face innovation is here. This must-have face wrap boasts our signature sculpting fabric and features collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support. Velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck allow for easy, everyday wear," the product description states.

The brand new collection was launched on the website on July 29, 2025, and has now gone out of stock.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS collaborated with Anthony Hopkins to promote their Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap

On July 31, 2025, The Silence of the Lambs actor Anthony Hopkins posted an Instagram video wearing the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap in the color clay. For the unversed, in the movie, Anthony Hopkins's character Hannibal Lecter was forced to wear a face mask so he wouldn't attack others.

The 87-year-old actor referenced Hannibal Lecter as he spoke in his chilling voice, and said that he felt "ten years younger" after wearing the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap.

"Hello Kim, I'm already feeling ten years younger, goodbye," the actor said.

In the caption of the video, the actor thanked Kim Kardashian for the collaboration and jokingly asked her not to be afraid to come over for dinner at his house.

"Thank you, Kim. Don't be afraid to come over for dinner @kimkardashian @skims," he wrote.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian posted a screenshot of an article comparing her new product to Hannibal Lecter's face mask. Then she shared Anthony Hopkins' video on her stories, sharing her excitement for the collaboration.

Kim Kardashian is planning to relaunch her beauty and skincare line in 2026

According to Vogue Business's March 25, 2025, report, Kim Kardashian's skincare brand, Skkn by Kim, which was launched in 2022, was acquired by SKIMS in March 2025.

According to the media outlet, her skincare line will be entirely rebranded and launch in 2026. Kardashian would also launch beauty products and fragrances under her shapewear brand.

Kim shared in a press release that launching products that "empower" and resonate deeply with others has always been her goal, and uniting all her brands under her shapewear brand helps with the "vision."

"My mission has always been to create products that resonate deeply, whether it's shapewear and lingerie that empower or makeup and skincare that transform. Uniting everything under the SKIMS brand streamlines that vision," Kardashian stated.

As of now, the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap is exclusively available at the SKIMS website. The product is out of stock currently and will be restocked soon.