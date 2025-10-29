What do we know about Selling Sunset alum Emma Hernan’s on and off romance with Blake Davis?

Emma Hernan and Blake Davis (Image via Instagram/@beachboybd)

Selling Sunset alum Emma Hernan has been grabbing considerable attention in season 9, due to her on-and-off relationship with Blake Davis. Emma and Blake called it quits after the filming of season 9 and later reconciled. The new season also gave viewers a little sneak peek as Emma was seen trying on a ring worth $2 million on her left hand’s ring finger.

As per Blake’s firm’s official website, he is a real estate agent and developer who owns Blake Davis Properties. Davis hails from Georgia before making his big move to Florida, where he currently lives.

While discussing her on-screen relationship with Blake, Emma explained that Blake was very supportive of whatever she wanted, and he did film. They also looked at a couple of properties together on screen. Hernan further said,

“My boyfriend is definitely more reserved.”

Selling Sunset alum Emma Hernan on why she is discreet about her personal life

The Selling Sunset alum Emma Hernan admitted to US Weekly that she is not super comfortable showing her personal life and relationship.

However, the television star pointed out that she goes ahead and does it and regardless of how she feels her relationship is going to be judged. Hernan further noted,

“I want people to connect with me and I want people to see my real life and know what I’m doing. Then they cut my real life and go to this life that has zero truth to it and then I don’t even know about it!”

Emma Hernan told Us Weekly, ahead of season 9, producers came to her and they said that they really wanted to see her love life and who she is dating.

“I opened up my life, and what happened was the complete opposite from what we filmed.”

Emma Hernan gets candid about Blake Davis

The Selling Sunset star has revealed that her partner, Blake Davis, is very close with her family, which was something lacking in her prior relationship.

She is fortunate and grateful for this aspect. She further said,

“He had messaged me prior to the show, so we had been friends for quite some time, and then we met last December. There’s a few scenes where I have a bite mark on my arm, and they try to play it like they don’t know who it is. But we all know who it is. There’s a few scenes that if you go back in the season and kind of pay attention to what they did now, it’s super messed-up.”

Emma and Blake earlier called it quits for a while, but later reconciled. As per US Weekly, the two are currently dating.

Earlier in October, Blake posted a series of photos on Instagram of the couple on holiday in Turks and Caicos.

Emma Hernan is seen introducing Blake to her best friend, Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani. However, it seems like Chrishell is not quite impressed.

Things later turned sour between the two as Stause called Blake out on an Instagram post, months before the season 9 premiere.

"Ask her about her MAGA bf who told me pronouns are dumb,” Chrishell wrote via Instagram in May before accusing Emma’s partner of using a racial slur. “I just can’t with that. Too old to allow that in. But love her from afar.”

