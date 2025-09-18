What did Jimmy Kimmel say that got him in trouble? Preempted meaning explained in wake of suspension over Charlie Kirk comments

Jimmy Kimmel has not responded to the latest decision related to the preempting of his show (Image via Getty)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was recently taken off the air after the host’s monologue on Charlie Kirk's death created controversy. Notably, the latest decision emerged from an episode that aired earlier this week on September 15, 2025.

While Jimmy’s representative has not commented on the new decision, a spokesperson for ABC confirmed that the comedian’s late-night talk show has been preempted for the future, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

For the unversed, preempted refers to the prevention of something that is expected to happen by taking certain action.

Jimmy addressed the assassination by saying:

“The MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s words were referring to Tyler Robinson, who was arrested a day after Kirk’s murder.

Although ABC has not disclosed a lot of details, the Federal Communications Commission chairman, Brendan Carr, condemned the words said by Kimmel as part of his monologue, following which an ABC affiliate reportedly decided not to air the show anymore.

On the other hand, an insider claimed that Jimmy was planning to respond to the criticism emerging from the episode. However, the same source reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter that the television personality did not feel like he had to apologize for what he said.

Nextstar confirmed to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a separate statement

After Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue started trending, Brendar Carr reacted to the same during a conversation with Benny Johnson on September 17, 2025.

Carr claimed in the episode that Jimmy was possibly trying to “play into the narrative” that the suspect was a MAGA or Republican.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carr also mentioned that the license received by the broadcasters from the FCC comes with certain rules they need to follow in the public interest. Brendan continued by saying:

“When we see stuff like this, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

While speaking in a statement, Nextstar Broadcasting Division President Andrew Alford revealed that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be preempted for the future, describing his comments about Kirk as “offensive and insensitive.”

Alford mentioned that Kimmel’s words do not reflect the views and opinions of the communities where people are living today. Andrew elaborated on the latest decision by adding:

“Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Brendan Carr also expressed gratitude to Nextstar in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that broadcasters have to “push back” on anything that is considered to be falling short of community values.