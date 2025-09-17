What did Camryn Giselle Booker do? 18-year-old Texas State University student arrested and expelled over Charlie Kirk remarks

The Texas Tech student was spotted juming and yelling at students arriving to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

A student from Texas Tech University was recently taken into custody after she was captured in a viral video mocking the death of Charlie Kirk last week, on Friday, September 12. Notably, the incident happened during the late political activist’s vigil.

Identified as Camryn Giselle Booker, she was spotted jumping and shouting at those who came to pay their tribute. As per Fox 4 News, she has already been expelled from the university.

The outlet additionally received an email from the institute on September 15, 2025, confirming the same in a statement.

The university wrote that they won’t accept any behavior that “denigrates” anyone who has been a victim of violence. The email also reads:

“Federal law prevents Texas Tech University from commenting on individual student conduct matters. We take all reported violations seriously and address them under university policy and the law.”

While speaking to KCBD NewsChannel 11, Lubbock County Assistant District Attorney confirmed that charges of assault have been imposed on Camryn Giselle Booker.

However, the 18-year-old was released a day after being arrested, as per USA Today. Meanwhile, her court appearance date has not been confirmed by the authorities.

Camryn Giselle Booker was reportedly harassing students while they arrived to pay tribute

Videos of Camryn’s actions have been grabbing a lot of attention on social media.

One of them shows her jumping from one side to another, and she stops after a few seconds. She can be heard saying at the same time:

“Fu** y’all homie dead, he got shot in the head.”

Camryn Giselle Booker then approaches another individual who is recording himself on camera. The man is spotted wearing a red cap with the words “Make America Great Again.”

The individual seemingly tries to ignore Camryn as he comes closer to the camera, focusing on his face.

The man eventually questions Camryn about the reasons behind her behavior after saying on camera that evil is real.

The man refers to Giselle Booker by claiming that evil “kind of looks like that.” Camryn also asks the man why he was being so hateful and adds:

“Can you not put the camera on my face?”

While the man then says that he wants to be left alone, Camryn responds to a random person by claiming that she is not emotional and she does not need to know about herself from someone else.

A woman in the background can be heard yelling at Giselle by saying, “Out.”

Camryn Giselle Booker also says that she was not being aggressive and that she was being calm. However, she refers to the man by alleging:

“You’re calling me aggressive because I am a black woman.”

A report by USA Today on Monday, September 15, stated that many people are losing their jobs for their inappropriate comments and social media posts related to Charlie Kirk’s death.

The list also includes individuals like a US Marine, an Office Depot worker, a Secret Service agent, and more.