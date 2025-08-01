Wednesday season 2 reveals titles for first four episodes ahead of release

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: (L-R) Isaac Ordonez, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Victor Dorobantu, Joanna Lumley and Fred Armisen attend the "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 1 premiere at Central Hall, Westminster on July 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Netflix has officially revealed the titles and creative credits for the first four episodes of Wednesday Season 2. The popular series follows Wednesday Addams as she navigates her life at Nevermore Academy. Season 1 became a global hit, and the next chapter is now set to arrive on August 6, 2025.

With just weeks to go before the premiere, Netflix has shared the names of the first four episodes along with the writers and directors behind each one. These titles continue the show’s familiar theme and give a glimpse into the structure of the upcoming season.

Episode 1: Here We Woe Again

Written by: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar

Alfred Gough & Miles Millar Directed by: Tim Burton

This episode marks the return of Wednesday and continues the show’s pattern of including the word “woe” in its episode titles. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the show’s creators, return as writers. Tim Burton, who directed multiple episodes in Season 1, directs this season opener as well.

Episode 2: Back to Black

Written by: Kayla Alpert

Kayla Alpert Directed by: Tim Burton

The second episode is written by Kayla Alpert, who was also part of the writing team in Season 1. Tim Burton directs again for this episode, continuing his creative involvement in shaping the series' visual style and tone.

Episode 3: Love Lies Bleeding

Written by: April Blair

April Blair Directed by: Angela Robinson

Episode 3 is written by April Blair and directed by Angela Robinson. This is one of the new pairings for Season 2, as the series continues to expand its creative team. Both have extensive experience in film and television writing and directing.

Episode 4: Looking for Mr. Goodboy

Written by: Gigi McCreery & Perry M. Rein

Gigi McCreery & Perry M. Rein Directed by: Angela Robinson

The fourth episode is written by Gigi McCreery and Perry M. Rein. Angela Robinson directs her second episode of the season. McCreery and Rein have worked together on several past projects and bring their writing to the Wednesday world in this episode.

Returning Cast and Production Details

Jenna Ortega will return as Wednesday Addams in Season 2. Other returning cast members include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams. The second season will also introduce new characters played by actors including Steve Buscemi and Billie Piper.

Production for the new season moved from Romania, where Season 1 was filmed, to Ireland. Filming began in April 2024.

Wednesday season 2 Format and Release Plan

Netflix has not announced an official release date for Season 2. However, the platform has confirmed that Season 2 will be released in two parts. The first part will include the opening four episodes, starting with Here We Woe Again and ending with Looking for Mr. Goodboy.

More information about the second half of the season and additional episode titles is expected to be released closer to the premiere date.

